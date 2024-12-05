Help Elderly Great Grandmother keep her home

I am desperately in need of help to keep and make repairs to my home.



I was employed for many years and during that time and after I retired, I helped my children and grandchildren and others with education cost,vehicles and whatever was needed.However I was not allowed to have a voice in how the household finances were handled.After the divorce I was advised that property taxes and loan payments were not being paid.



I am 86 yrs+11 months,have filed for bankruptcy and now facing foreclosure on my home due to many unanticipated challenges,which include deaths in the family and also a costly and unnecessary divorce that was not my choice.I have lived in my home for 50+ years and hopefully can remain here as I would have no place to live if the bank foreclosure proceeds.

My home is also in need of major repairs from the roof to the basement.There is mold in several rooms and some of the gutters that are full of weeds and leaves are falling off. Also a few shingles are popping off the roof,however I am thankful that the roof does not leak.

I am blessed with good health and good friends however they are not able to help me financially.

Thank you.

Cora

