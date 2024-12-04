Galapagos trip

So excited for the wonderful opportunity that 55 students and 8 teachers and a nurse from Altoona will have to visit the Galápagos Islands coming up this June - a trip of a lifetime for all of them and one they may never have had the opportunity to do otherwise! 🐢

Each traveler is fundraising for their individual portion of the trip, but there are a lot of extra expenses for the group that I have decided to try to help assist with! If anyone would like to join me in giving this group support, I would be forever grateful! On Giving Tuesday, what better gift than an educational experience like this benefitting so many from our community! ❤️

Thank you for your consideration and support!