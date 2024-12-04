Galapagos trip

Campaign Image

So excited for the wonderful opportunity that 55 students and 8 teachers and a nurse from Altoona will have to visit the Galápagos Islands coming up this June - a trip of a lifetime for all of them and one they may never have had the opportunity to do otherwise! 🐢   

Each traveler is fundraising for their individual portion of the trip, but there are a lot of extra expenses for the group that I have decided to try to help assist with!  If anyone would like to join me in giving this group support, I would be forever grateful! On Giving Tuesday, what better gift than an educational experience like this benefitting so many from our community! ❤️

Thank you for your consideration and support! 

Recent Donations
Sutton Family
$ 25.00 USD
10 days ago

Kerry S
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

Sounds like a wonderful adventure. Be safe.

MJ Marasco
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

The Graham Family
$ 25.00 USD
16 days ago

Clowson
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Erin S
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Tammy Farrell
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

The Lawhead Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Tina Zlupko
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

The Bensten family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

