Galapagos trip

Raised:
USD $540
So excited for the wonderful opportunity that 55 students and 8 teachers and a nurse from Altoona will have to visit the Galápagos Islands coming up this June - a trip of a lifetime for all of them and one they may never have had the opportunity to do otherwise! 🐢
Each traveler is fundraising for their individual portion of the trip, but there are a lot of extra expenses for the group that I have decided to try to help assist with! If anyone would like to join me in giving this group support, I would be forever grateful! On Giving Tuesday, what better gift than an educational experience like this benefitting so many from our community! ❤️
Thank you for your consideration and support!
Sounds like a wonderful adventure. Be safe.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.