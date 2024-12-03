Rommel’s Food Truck & The Mendoza Family

Those of you who are blessed to know Rommel and the Mendoza family, know that they are a faith filled, hard working family who give so much to our local community— especially within our school & church community. Rommel, a chef by trade, who’s job was impacted as a result of the pandemic, took a leap of faith and decided to chase a dream and start his own business: “Rommel’s Food Truck”. For those who haven’t had the pleasure, it is a food truck, built and imagined by Rommel, specializing in Filipino BBQ and cuisine, which he has poured his heart and soul into for the last 4 years. His truck can be found all over the city, from fundraisers for the kids’ school to local breweries and businesses, to provide his customers with an incredible street food experience— all of this functioning as the primary means to support his wife Eve and their 3 sons. On the morning of December 3rd Rommel came upon his food truck, which was parked at a storage facility (in a space which he rents to keep his truck secured at night) to find out it had been broken into. The generator, which powers all of his equipment was stolen, along with his tool box, and various drink items slated for sale. Rommel would never ask for this type of publicity and would just as soon move forward and try to figure out a solution on his own. BUT, it’s our hope to let him know that there is a strong community of people behind him that want to help him and his family recover from this unanticipated set back— especially with Christmas on the horizon. They are such an incredible family, who are always willing to help others. Now, we have an opportunity to support them in this difficult time. If you are inclined, please consider donating funds to help Rommel get the truck up and running again so he can run his business! If you are unable to donate at this time, please consider supporting the Mendoza family with your prayers.