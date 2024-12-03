We’re so excited to participate in this global day of generosity! This year, Advance Hope Ministries has set an ambitious goal to raise $12,000.

Your support on Giving Tuesday will go toward our goal of providing 50 mental health scholarships. Your generous contribution will fund mental health scholarships, enabling individuals who are facing financial challenges to receive faith-based coaching and counseling services.

We’re grateful to have such a dedicated community of donors who understand the difference their gifts make. Thank you for your support and for sharing the news about Giving Tuesday! We look forward to celebrating this impactful day with you!

Warm regards,

Advance Hope Ministries

AdvanceHope.org

Advance Hope FAQs