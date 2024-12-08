Campaign Image
Support for Leroy & Nelly after house explosion

 USD $5,000

 USD $1,030

Campaign created by Susanne Kerby

Campaign funds will be received by Susanne Kerby

This fundraiser is for Leroy & Nelly Childs, 2 of the victims in the home explosion on St. Louis Rd in Jefferson City, Mo on November.30, 2024. We are trying to raise at least $5000 for them to be able to find a place to stay, purchase the commodities they need such as clothing, hygeine, furniture, anything they need for daily living. They have lost literally everything that they own. Leroy has been discharged from the hospital, but he was discgharged with no shoes on his feet, and he is still at MU due to Nelly still being in critical condition with extensive burns and a tumor on the back of her head. They have nowhere to come home to in Jefferson City, which means nowhere to come get clean clothes from, nowhere to fix a meal, nowhere to take a shower or use the restroom, and nowhere to lay their heads at night. If you are unable to give, we understand, but we ask that everyone keep all of the victims in your thoughts and prayers. If you are able to give, please know all funds will go directly to Leroy and Nelly and will be appreciated beyond belief. Lets rally together and help lift these 2 back up on their feet! 

Luke 3:10-11 ESV- And the crowds asked him, “What then shall we do?” And he answered them, “Whoever has two tunics is to share with him who has none, and whoever has food is to do likewise.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

Keeping you in our thoughts this Christmas season.

Andrea Hibbeler
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Gus Wagner
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Todd and Nina Pemberton
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Leslie Dunlap
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Chester Stovall
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

May God Bless!!!

David Avery
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for Leroy and Nelly. May God's presence bring them comfort and hope

Shelia Mastalski
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I cannot imagine your losses. I will keep each one of you in my prayers to our ultimate Provider in the days ahead.

Laura Lawson
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Dana Bernier
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers to the couple!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Jill McDonald
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Gara Stowers
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Maddie Green
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Jessica Clay
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Ashley L
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers to the family.

Dec. 7th-Happy Birthday Nelly!

December 8th, 2024

As of this evening you all have donated $980 to Leroy and Nelly! We cant thank you enough for your kindness. Please share this fundraiser with as many people as you can, keep those prayers coming also the Lord hears every one of them! God is Good yall!!

Today is Nelly's birthday!! If you could leave her a Happy birthday comment, I'm sure it would help lift her spirits. 

UPDATE: So, in my original posting on this fundraiser, I told everyone about the Dr.'s finding a tumor on Nellys brain. After running some tests, that tumor was found to be cancerous, and Nelly is still in the hospital awaiting surgery on Monday. This adds so much more to their already full plate. My heart hurts for them. I cant imagine going through a house explosion and losing everything, and while trying to process all of that, being told I have brain cancer and needing to have surgery. 

This has got to be the scariest, most stressful time of Leroy & Nellys lives. They have such a long hard road ahead of them, 

We havent quite reached our goal, but I have faith that we will!

Please SHARE SHARE SHARE!! Donate if you can, please leave messages of hope for both of them, and keep sending those prayers up!

They are both still in need of clothing, so if you had clothes you wanted to donate, please reach out to me and we will figure out a time to meet up or you can drop items at my house.


*Happy Birthday Nelly* We are so grateful that you guys are still here with us!

