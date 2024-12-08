Support for Leroy & Nelly after house explosion

This fundraiser is for Leroy & Nelly Childs, 2 of the victims in the home explosion on St. Louis Rd in Jefferson City, Mo on November.30, 2024. We are trying to raise at least $5000 for them to be able to find a place to stay, purchase the commodities they need such as clothing, hygeine, furniture, anything they need for daily living. They have lost literally everything that they own. Leroy has been discharged from the hospital, but he was discgharged with no shoes on his feet, and he is still at MU due to Nelly still being in critical condition with extensive burns and a tumor on the back of her head. They have nowhere to come home to in Jefferson City, which means nowhere to come get clean clothes from, nowhere to fix a meal, nowhere to take a shower or use the restroom, and nowhere to lay their heads at night. If you are unable to give, we understand, but we ask that everyone keep all of the victims in your thoughts and prayers. If you are able to give, please know all funds will go directly to Leroy and Nelly and will be appreciated beyond belief. Lets rally together and help lift these 2 back up on their feet!

Luke 3:10-11 ESV- And the crowds asked him, “What then shall we do?” And he answered them, “Whoever has two tunics is to share with him who has none, and whoever has food is to do likewise.