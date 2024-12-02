Ron and Deb UNPLUGGED THRIVE In 2025

Deb and I are EXCITED about the AMAZING opportunities God is giving us for this next year in taking the ministry He's given us, to the NEXT LEVEL! This is an opportunity to PARTNER TOGETHER to see this happen. For over a decade now, the ministry has gone out to the online community that we lovingly call, Fields of Grace Church. This CHURCH WITHOUT WALLS, is going out to approximately 8,000 people a week. Many of our viewers would never go through the door of a traditional four-walled church building. One YouTube listener said,

"Even as an atheist/agnostic, I appreciate the motivational speech. I appreciate people of faith, like you, who are willing to help with whatever means available. Keep up the good work." @shadowssss5

In 2012 MORNING CUP of MOTIVATION was created in written form by Ron and placed on Facebook and was also sent to an email list. Ron is careful to both receive from the Lord and deliver the messages God wants others to hear. This year we have contracted with a Christian owned subsidy publisher to publish 365 of the best of MORNING CUPS in devotional book form. This type of subsidy publishing requires funds to complete the process. We also want to publish Deb's book, about overcoming an early childhood murder attempt on her life by the person she trusted most, her mother. "Walking Talking Miracle." It is an INCREDIBLE account of her journey to forgiveness and fulness in Christ. Paralleling her book, is the movie script that will be professionally edited so as to get Deb's story out to millions on the big screen as soon as possible using the same publisher.

When we got married on May 26, 2023, we dedicated our marriage to Christ for us to be used for HIS purposes. Since that time, he has already put us in front of numbers of people and on platforms of which we never dreamed. He is expanding and exploding our ministry on numerous levels. What a JOY to see our podcast, Ron & Deb UNPLUGGED....a show about SOMETHING, take off, all while using a cell phone and now a laptop. However, we need equipment like a real camera for the wide shots and microphones so that ALL of our guests can be heard. With this humble beginning, God still blessed us with a nomination for Best Podcast of the Year Award, at the recent CONTENT Film Festival for the interview for our interview with Number 1 Christian rock group "For King & Country." This next year we have been offered a professional studio to do our podcast from, thankfully, at a reduced rate.

If you've watched any of our media projects or seen our LIVE in person routines, you know our hearts are for the hurting, the discouraged, and bringing those "pre-believers," to salvation, as we motivate and inspire believers to WALK in HOLY SPIRIT POWER.

Deb is now an official speaker for the Christian Women in Media Association. This past year, she was the keynote speaker for Fellowship of Professional Women at the Park Cities Club as well as the ladies gathering at Frisco First Baptist. She would love to come speak for your next event in 2025.

Ron is the creator, of Survivors in the Game of Life Reality Show. He spent several years in Hollywood making his pilot, that showcased people who have been on the verge of disaster in the key areas of life; yet with God's help have once again been able to thrive through the restoration power of Christ. He never expected the Lord to bring him a wife who is literally a survivor in the game of life. Survivors in the Game of Life is designed to run behind enemy lines on secular television and give hope and encouragement to those who think there is no way out of their situation. The Lord knew exactly who He was joining in marriage to accomplish His KINGDOM WORK!

We are very grateful and wish to thank those who have helped our ministry grow stronger to this point through their encouragement, donations and prayer. This is our first ever appeal to all of our friends and followers for a formal contribution in the past 12 years. We are now at the point in our explosive growth we are seeking others who have the same mission to spread the gospel through creative media.











