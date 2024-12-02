Help Lori Stay in Remission

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $470
Campaign funds will be received by Shane LaFollette
Lori’s Journey:
Lori is a shining example of resilience and love. As a mother, wife, grandmother, and daughter, she has dedicated her life to her family and friends. She’s also a cancer survivor—a title she’s fought hard to earn. To stay in remission and continue living a full life, Lori requires monthly maintenance treatments that come with overwhelming medical expenses.
The Challenge:
With inflation driving up costs and the medical world offering little leniency, Lori and her family are struggling to keep up. This financial burden is something no family should bear alone, especially during the holiday season.
How You Can Help:
This is where you come in. As the saying goes, “many hands make light work.” No donation is too small, and every dollar helps ease the weight on Lori’s shoulders. Whether it’s $5, $50, or simply sharing this campaign with your network, your support makes a real difference.
Let’s come together to show Lori and her family the true spirit of the season—compassion, generosity, and hope.
Your Impact:
Your contribution will go directly toward covering Lori’s medical treatments, ensuring she can continue living cancer-free and enjoying precious moments with her loved ones. Together, we can give her the gift of health and peace of mind.
Love you Lori my friend and prayers for continued remission !
I love you Aunt Lori, keeping you in my prayers
Your family helped me at my lowest and I could never repay that debt in full, but I hope this helps. I love you guys ❤️
🙏🙏
The first day I met you, we met such a kind young lady who had such a beautiful soul in a positive spirit and listened to our heartbreaking story. We've always been grateful for that interaction
Prayers always
🙏❤️
Love y’all
December 12th, 2024
Lori has a CT scan on 12/20/2024 to see how the progress of the treatments are going. She should have her results by 12/30/2024. Please pray for all good news! 🙏
