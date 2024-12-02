Help Lori Stay in Remission

Lori’s Journey:

Lori is a shining example of resilience and love. As a mother, wife, grandmother, and daughter, she has dedicated her life to her family and friends. She’s also a cancer survivor—a title she’s fought hard to earn. To stay in remission and continue living a full life, Lori requires monthly maintenance treatments that come with overwhelming medical expenses.

The Challenge:

With inflation driving up costs and the medical world offering little leniency, Lori and her family are struggling to keep up. This financial burden is something no family should bear alone, especially during the holiday season.

How You Can Help:

This is where you come in. As the saying goes, “many hands make light work.” No donation is too small, and every dollar helps ease the weight on Lori’s shoulders. Whether it’s $5, $50, or simply sharing this campaign with your network, your support makes a real difference.

Let’s come together to show Lori and her family the true spirit of the season—compassion, generosity, and hope.

Your Impact:

Your contribution will go directly toward covering Lori’s medical treatments, ensuring she can continue living cancer-free and enjoying precious moments with her loved ones. Together, we can give her the gift of health and peace of mind.