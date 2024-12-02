Hurricane Helene Relief Soil Testing & Restoration

Raised:

 USD $26,027

Campaign created by Michelle Bond

Campaign funds will be received by Living Soil Foundation

We are raising funds to conduct comprehensive soil testing and restoration efforts in Western North Carolina, where recent disasters have left the land damaged and potentially contaminated.  This vital testing will identify harmful pollutants and guide targeted remediation strategies to restore soil health, protect local ecosystems, and ensure safe and sustainable use of the land for farming, wildlife, and future generations.  Your support will help us heal the land and rebuild stronger, healthier communities.

We formed Living Soil Foundation Nonprofit 501(c)(3) and all of the donations are tax deductible.  If you would prefer to mail a check, the address is:  PO Box 2098, Mars Hill, NC 28754.

Jen Reuter
$ 20.00 USD
10 hours ago

Yah bless you Billy Michelle and William 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 day ago

God blesses those who truly care for others. Thank you all so much.

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
2 days ago

I am so grateful for what you are doing.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
3 days ago

Can't wait to continue to see how God is using you both!

Nick Bobish
$ 25.00 USD
5 days ago

God bless all of you in Western North Carolina for what you are doing to help each other.

Ella Adams
$ 10.00 USD
7 days ago

Thank you for your service to the American citizens affected by Hurricane Helene.

Stephen
$ 20.00 USD
7 days ago

Praying keep fighting the good fight

Anonymous
$ 145.00 USD
8 days ago

Blessings and strength to you, Billy and Michelle, as well as all those affected by the destruction.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Shalom- may Abba bless the work of your hands and multiply the efforts of your team as you help heal the land.

Jon N
$ 200.00 USD
11 days ago

Thank you for answering the call, and being willing to do this work. I'm still praying, and looking forward to future updates!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
14 days ago

Thank you!!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
14 days ago

Prayers for you all!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Steven and Michele Jones
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

More to come, but we’re dealing with my wife’s health right now.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
17 days ago

Debra Jackson
$ 25.00 USD
17 days ago

Julia H
$ 30.00 USD
18 days ago

May God bless you for your efforts - I will help as I can.

