Hurricane Helene Relief Soil Testing & Restoration

We are raising funds to conduct comprehensive soil testing and restoration efforts in Western North Carolina, where recent disasters have left the land damaged and potentially contaminated. This vital testing will identify harmful pollutants and guide targeted remediation strategies to restore soil health, protect local ecosystems, and ensure safe and sustainable use of the land for farming, wildlife, and future generations. Your support will help us heal the land and rebuild stronger, healthier communities.
We formed Living Soil Foundation Nonprofit 501(c)(3) and all of the donations are tax deductible. If you would prefer to mail a check, the address is: PO Box 2098, Mars Hill, NC 28754.
