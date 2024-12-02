Supporting the Hostetler Family

As some of you know,my sister Tamara and her husband Morris have been in the hospital for over a month now with their twin girls that were born at 27 weeks.They are little fighters,it’s amazing how babies that tiny can go through so much! It didn’t take long for us to be able to tell what their personalities are,Mila is a sassy little thing even though she’s the smallest she is mighty💖Maia is laid back and so so sweet💖 Mila weighs 3 lb. 13 oz. and Maia weighs 4 lb. 8 oz. so they still have a decent amount of weight to gain but they’ve come a ways from their 2 lb. 2 oz. and 2 lb. 3 oz.👏🏼Maia has been really sick,she’s made some incredible progress but she still has a ways to go.Please join us in praying and believing that God is healing her brain🙏🏼Little Mila is doing good,pray that she stays healthy🙏🏼 They’re 2 hours away from home,so with him not working and all the expenses of food & necessities for the girls it’s very expensive.Not knowing how long they’ll need to be there and what the road ahead holds is hard,prayers for strength for Morris & Mara wud be appreciated and any amount you can give would mean so much!!!#MiraclesforMila&Maia