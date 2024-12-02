Campaign Image

Baby Wrenley

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $2,050

Campaign created by Tiffany Bryant

Campaign funds will be received by Tiffany Bryant

Please help Baby Wrenley's family lay her to rest! They will need prayers as well as financial support to give this little angel a proper burial and a window of time to grieve. Any amount you can give will help tremendously. Every dollar adds up. Please help if you can. 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

We are so, so sorry for your loss.

Anonymous Giver
$ 80.00 USD
1 month ago

Please God, support this family in every way they need in this time. I'm so so sorry for your very great loss. May you receive comfort from God's presence in this time.

A settles
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

You are all in my prayers..I'm so sorry for your loss.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending my deepest condolences to you and family. Praying the Father keeps you close.

Nicole Hansen
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Britne Scaff
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Elise
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

I am so sorry for your loss, she is so perfect and beautiful. May Jesus hold you all so close in this time.

Christina Frei
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

May the Father be an ever present source of comfort to you. So sorry for the loss of your precious daughter

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

I’m so very sorry for your loss. May God comfort you and give you peace.

Amber Denn
$ 54.00 USD
1 month ago

Luke Englund
$ 36.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 45.00 USD
1 month ago

May Wrenley's memory forever be a blessing.

Kimberly Burris
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending prayers. I am so sorry for your loss.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

May the Lord comfort you and give you His peace in this time of grief. So sorry for your loss.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Until we meet again.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

So very sorry for your loss.

Bambie Byrom
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

My most sincerest condolences to this grieving family. I too am laying my daughter down to rest this week. No mother should ever have to say goodbye to her children. May God bring you some peace. Prayers to the family.

