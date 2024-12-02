Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $2,050
Campaign funds will be received by Tiffany Bryant
Please help Baby Wrenley's family lay her to rest! They will need prayers as well as financial support to give this little angel a proper burial and a window of time to grieve. Any amount you can give will help tremendously. Every dollar adds up. Please help if you can.
We are so, so sorry for your loss.
Please God, support this family in every way they need in this time. I'm so so sorry for your very great loss. May you receive comfort from God's presence in this time.
You are all in my prayers..I'm so sorry for your loss.
Sending my deepest condolences to you and family. Praying the Father keeps you close.
I am so sorry for your loss, she is so perfect and beautiful. May Jesus hold you all so close in this time.
May the Father be an ever present source of comfort to you. So sorry for the loss of your precious daughter
I’m so very sorry for your loss. May God comfort you and give you peace.
May Wrenley's memory forever be a blessing.
Sending prayers. I am so sorry for your loss.
May the Lord comfort you and give you His peace in this time of grief. So sorry for your loss.
Until we meet again.
So very sorry for your loss.
My most sincerest condolences to this grieving family. I too am laying my daughter down to rest this week. No mother should ever have to say goodbye to her children. May God bring you some peace. Prayers to the family.
