Supporting Coach BJ

🌟 A Call to Action for Coach BJ 🌟





I am starting a fundraiser on behalf of my good friend BJ Tijerina, known to many as Coach BJ. BJ has been a beacon of light in the lives of those he touches, consistently offering support, love, and encouragement to everyone around him. His selfless servant heart, unwavering faith, and desire to grow and call men to more, has inspired me personally and I, like countless others, am a better version of myself because of his influence in my life.





Unfortunately, he is currently facing medical challenges which have led to overwhelming bills and with no insurance, the burden is heavy. I believe it’s our turn to rally around him with the love and support he has always shown to us.





I’m asking for your help. If BJ has touched your life in any way, I invite you to join me in contributing to a crowdfunding campaign to assist with his medical expenses. No amount is too small, and every little bit can make a difference.





Let’s show him the same kindness and generosity he has shared with us throughout the years. Together, we can uplift him in this difficult time and remind him that he is not alone in this journey.





If you're able to donate, please visit GiveSendGo and share this post to spread the word. Let’s lift our brother in Christ through our prayers and actions!





Thank you for considering this and for being part of such a great community.









🌟 A Call to Action for Coach BJ 🌟





Dear friends,





I am reaching out to you today with a heartfelt request on behalf of my dear friend, BJ Tijerina, known affectionately as Coach BJ. To so many, he has been a beacon of light, offering unwavering support, love, and encouragement. His selfless servant heart, steadfast faith, and dedication to nurturing young men have profoundly influenced my life and the lives of countless others. Because of his inspiration, many of us have grown into better versions of ourselves.





Unfortunately, Coach BJ is currently facing serious medical challenges that have resulted in overwhelming expenses and, without insurance, the burden is heavy. In this difficult season, I believe it is our turn to rally around him in the same spirit of love and support he has always shown us.





I humbly ask for your help. If Coach BJ has touched your life in any way, I invite you to join me in contributing to a crowdfunding campaign to assist with his medical expenses. No contribution is too small—each donation can make a significant difference in alleviating his burden and providing him with the care he needs.





Let’s demonstrate the same kindness and generosity he has so freely given throughout the years. Together, we can uplift him during this challenging time and remind him that he is not alone on this journey. Our collective support can show him the power of our community and faith.





If you’re able to donate, please visit GiveSendGo [insert link] and share this message to help spread the word. Let’s lift our brother in Christ through our prayers and actions, ensuring he feels our love surrounding him.





Thank you for considering this heartfelt request. Together, we can be a light for Coach BJ, just as he has been for all of us.





With gratitude and faith,



