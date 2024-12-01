Campaign Image

Help Justin fight ALS

Goal:

 USD $100,000

Raised:

 USD $7,865

Campaign created by Katelyn Bousquet

Campaign funds will be received by Justin Hogan

Help Justin fight ALS

Justin Hogan- Father to Tukker (4) and Bexley (2) husband to Kati Hogan, a hardworking farmer has been fighting ALS since his diagnosis in May of 2022; Justin will be turning 33 this January. 

He has received many different forms of treatment from stem cell to a body science specialist in Miami. We haven’t found a form of treatment yet that has made a difference in his progression yet. All the supplements, medication and treatment adds up especially when insurance does not cover a majority of them. Our family is certain that there is a way to slow and or stop progression of this disease we just have to find it. With your help Justin can start receiving treatment at The Dr. Goodenowe Restorative Health Center in Temecula, CA. The cost is $75,000 to start treatment in California. The at home protocol is $95,000. This is going to be a process but we are hoping the results will improve Justin’s condition as many others who have been diagnosed with ALS have found a rapid decline and even improvements in their disease! 

Our family appreciates your donation more than you can ever imagine. We love Justin so much and believe that he can heal with the right program. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Dan and Lynne Bormann
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Drahota Family
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Sending prayers your way!

Goelz Family
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Love you so much! I’m so proud of how strong you are Justin & your sweet family! You got this little bro!! Continued prayers heading your way always!

Shae and Adam
$ 250.00 USD
19 days ago

Love you guys - I hope this treatment will help and heal you all

AlIscia Anderson
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

Karla Dan
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Jess Gotch
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

God Bless

Andy Lobien
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Thinking of you! Hope you have a Merry Christmas from the 3E Cardiovascular Staff at Bryan Medical Center Lincoln NE

Dave and Di
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Continued prayers coming your way, love you all.

Carley and Max Carlson
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Doug Keady
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Noah Ehrisman
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Dear Justin and Katie, few people understand the weight ALS carries. The emotional strength far outweighs the physical, but your perseverance is admirable. God bless you through this journey, we'll always be in your corner!

The Blessings
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

All our love to Justin and his family, and the entire Hogan clan!

Casey and Sam Nice
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Jeff and Suzanne Bousquet
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers

Charlie Charlson
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Lee and Kalli
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Mike and Melissa
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo