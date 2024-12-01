Help Justin fight ALS

Justin Hogan- Father to Tukker (4) and Bexley (2) husband to Kati Hogan, a hardworking farmer has been fighting ALS since his diagnosis in May of 2022; Justin will be turning 33 this January.

He has received many different forms of treatment from stem cell to a body science specialist in Miami. We haven’t found a form of treatment yet that has made a difference in his progression yet. All the supplements, medication and treatment adds up especially when insurance does not cover a majority of them. Our family is certain that there is a way to slow and or stop progression of this disease we just have to find it. With your help Justin can start receiving treatment at The Dr. Goodenowe Restorative Health Center in Temecula, CA. The cost is $75,000 to start treatment in California. The at home protocol is $95,000. This is going to be a process but we are hoping the results will improve Justin’s condition as many others who have been diagnosed with ALS have found a rapid decline and even improvements in their disease!

Our family appreciates your donation more than you can ever imagine. We love Justin so much and believe that he can heal with the right program.