Help Rejani Pay Her Final Campaign Bill

For those of us that know Rejani personally we would probably say there wasn't a nicer or sweeter person than she is. And that she was convicted to run for Senate because of her faith and genuinely believes that God called her to be obedient - regardless of the outcome.

Campaign now long over we just found out she spent much of her own money to fund the campaign and has drained her savings to pay outstanding bills. She also shared her final bill of $8,500 for signage is overdue and is now having to consider selling her home to pay off that debt.

Please help Rejani to pay off this final bill in any small way you can, and confirm for her once again how much our God truly does provide!