Christmas Giving 2024

2024 Christmas Giving.

As some of you may know I am married to a Filipina and have been in the Philippines on and off for the past 16 years. Seeing firsthand the disparity between the poor in America and the Poor in the Philippines I have not only given myself but have also started a 501 (c)(3) charity to help the needy in the Philippines.

In the past we have sponsored a medical mission to help the survivors of a horrific flood (2011). More recently we have been helping the impoverished during Christmas and helping an orphanage (House of Joy) meet the needs of their children.

Now I want to do more!

In the past I have had friends give generously and have asked if there was a way they could do more. This prompted me to start the charity “House of Joy Plus, Inc. I have been reaching out to the local organizations and am putting together a list of projects to help poor children and families.

My pledge is that 100% of your contributions will go to the needy. I am shouldering all the administrative cost of setting up the 501 c3 and the ongoing expenses. This way your contributions go 100% to the less fortunate.

I will keep you posted on upcoming projects.

Thanks in advance,

Stephen Carroll