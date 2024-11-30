Campaign Image

Legal Action to Stop COVID 19 and or mRNA Shots

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $3,259

Campaign created by Joseph Sansone

Campaign funds will be received by Joseph Sansone

Legal Action to Stop COVID 19 and or mRNA Shots

This campaign is to support my pro se legal action seeking an injunction to prohibit Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Moody from allowing COVID-19/mRNA nanoparticle injections in the State of Florida as well as declaratory judgements that the mRNA nanoparticle injections violate Weapons of Mass Destruction § 790.166, Fla. Stat. (2023); Fraud § 817.034 Fla Stat. (2023); and the Florida Medical Consent Law § 766.103 Fla Stat. (2023). Besides filing fees, depositions, and if needed transcripts, funds will offset my time and effort doing legal research, writing briefs, etc., which is time consuming since I am not an attorney.

This case was filed on Dec. 1, 2024. It was dismissed on Dec. 9, 2024. I filed a Motion for Rehearing on Dec. 15. That was denied on Dec 19, 2024. I filed a Notice of Appeal on Dec. 22, 2024. The new case number is: 1D2024-3305.

In early March of 2023, I previously filed a writ of mandamus to compel Governor Ron DeSantis to prohibit the distribution of mRNA nanoparticle injections and for Attorney General Ashley Moody to confiscate the vials. I lost on that appeal in October and was denied my final motions in November. 

You can follow this case on my substack JosephSansone.Substack.com 


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 day ago

God bless you for your determination

Marcella LowellGod Bless
$ 10.00 USD
14 days ago

God Bless ! May you have success in your next steps.

Rachel Girshick
$ 20.00 USD
17 days ago

Thank You all & Good Luck, may Truth & (real) Justice prevail. The psychopathic behavior must be stopped & the damages ameliorated by the perpetrators.

Davo
$ 25.00 USD
17 days ago

Better luck this time Joe.

Mary Lenahan
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

May the Lord's blessings be on your efforts. Thank you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

Thank you for your continuing and heroic efforts!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
28 days ago

Steve Chung
$ 25.00 USD
28 days ago

Hi Dr. Sansone, Hoping this will help with your case. Steve

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
29 days ago

God bless you and may He keep you doing His work for His people.

PHIL4FREEHMN
$ 250.00 USD
29 days ago

Eugene Hanson
$ 25.00 USD
29 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
29 days ago

Thank you and may God bless you and our country.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
30 days ago

God Bless.

Bob D
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Good Luck.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Fighting for good, opposing evil, thank you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

I really appreciate your work. Love your lots!

Donna Scott
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you and God Bless you and your family.

Kristina Staros
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Alice Dignum
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Supporting you from England

Deplorable Visigoth
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Hi, Joe:) Keep Going. Be Relentless

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo