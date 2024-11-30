Legal Action to Stop COVID 19 and or mRNA Shots

This campaign is to support my pro se legal action seeking an injunction to prohibit Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Moody from allowing COVID-19/mRNA nanoparticle injections in the State of Florida as well as declaratory judgements that the mRNA nanoparticle injections violate Weapons of Mass Destruction § 790.166, Fla. Stat. (2023); Fraud § 817.034 Fla Stat. (2023); and the Florida Medical Consent Law § 766.103 Fla Stat. (2023). Besides filing fees, depositions, and if needed transcripts, funds will offset my time and effort doing legal research, writing briefs, etc., which is time consuming since I am not an attorney.

This case was filed on Dec. 1, 2024. It was dismissed on Dec. 9, 2024. I filed a Motion for Rehearing on Dec. 15. That was denied on Dec 19, 2024. I filed a Notice of Appeal on Dec. 22, 2024. The new case number is: 1D2024-3305.

In early March of 2023, I previously filed a writ of mandamus to compel Governor Ron DeSantis to prohibit the distribution of mRNA nanoparticle injections and for Attorney General Ashley Moody to confiscate the vials. I lost on that appeal in October and was denied my final motions in November.

You can follow this case on my substack JosephSansone.Substack.com



