Supporting Kenya MassResistance

Since the Kenyan supreme court upheld the registration of LGBTQ associations in early 2023 many LGBTQ NGO's have cropped up with finances and support from several quarters, there is a high level of LGBTIQ prevalence in the country many young person's especially the poor, students and /AIDs clients being recruited into pervasion.

The community, churches and parents are crying but doing nothing about it.

Kenya MassResistance is launching out a campaign to do an outreach of educating students, parents and the community on and against pervasion.

We already have schools that are partnering with us by allowing to run their christian union programs, we have a networks of churches, football coaches and several organizations that are willing to host MassResistance campaign against pervasion



