JENNIFER GARNICA SEAL BEACH FIGHTS CORRUPTION

BEACHIN SEAL BEACH Jennifer Garnica Fights Back

Frank and Jennifer from BEACHIN SEAL BEACH CALIFORNIA are no strangers to fighting corruption.

Step into the heart of California's legal battlefield with "SEAL BEACH - Jennifer Garnica Fights Back," a gripping docu drama film chronicling the biggest parental rights class action lawsuit in the state's history & 2 civil lawsuits against Los Angeles DCFS - as it happens…

A brave mother fights against a corrupt system that has failed her, battling false accusations from her daughters’ abusive father while staring down the threat of a staggering 17-year jail sentence based on his documented lies.

Her quest for justice becomes a plea for help. Wrongfully separated from her daughter, she navigates a maze of bureaucracy, corruption and indifference, her determination unyielding. With your support, we can amplify her voice, shine a light on systemic failures and patterns of negligence in child protection, and provide the vital legal resources necessary to fight back against this injustice.

Join us in bringing this heart-wrenching story to life on the big screen and streaming platforms - making a difference for families everywhere.... This film will lay bare the raw emotions of a mother's unyielding love and unwavering resolve against a system seemingly designed to thwart justice. Will she prevail against the odds, or will her quest for redemption be lost in the shadows of injustice? Prepare to witness a riveting saga that challenges perceptions, ignites passions, and reaffirms the timeless bond between parent and child.