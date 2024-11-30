Campaign Image

JENNIFER GARNICA SEAL BEACH FIGHTS CORRUPTION

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $1,865

Campaign created by Frank Ryan

Frank and Jennifer from BEACHIN SEAL BEACH CALIFORNIA are no strangers to fighting corruption. 

Step into the heart of California's legal battlefield with "SEAL BEACH - Jennifer Garnica Fights Back," a gripping docu drama film chronicling the biggest parental rights class action lawsuit in the state's history & 2 civil lawsuits against Los Angeles DCFS - as it happens… 

A brave mother fights against a corrupt system that has failed her, battling false accusations from her daughters’ abusive father while staring down the threat of a staggering 17-year jail sentence based on his documented lies. 

Her quest for justice becomes a plea for help. Wrongfully separated from her daughter, she navigates a maze of bureaucracy, corruption and indifference, her determination unyielding. With your support, we can amplify her voice, shine a light on systemic failures and patterns of negligence in child protection, and provide the vital legal resources necessary to fight back against this injustice.

Join us in bringing this heart-wrenching story to life on the big screen and streaming platforms - making a difference for families everywhere....  This film will lay bare the raw emotions of a mother's unyielding love and unwavering resolve against a system seemingly designed to thwart justice. Will she prevail against the odds, or will her quest for redemption be lost in the shadows of injustice? Prepare to witness a riveting saga that challenges perceptions, ignites passions, and reaffirms the timeless bond between parent and child.

LETICIA GALINDO
$ 20.00 USD
13 days ago

Stay strong! Good will prevail.

Fiftysense
$ 20.00 USD
19 days ago

Keep the faith Jen. So many praying for you !!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

So sorry you’re both going through this!

Ryan
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

Prayers for Jen, you got this!

Kathy R
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Praying for you Jen!

Scott and Lisa
$ 50.00 USD
29 days ago

Stay strong. And like our favorite president says FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
30 days ago

Sending you and yours much love. You are all in my prayers. LLS

Mario Rodriguez
$ 30.00 USD
30 days ago

Sending prayers for strength and victory ahead. 🙏

Shannon Torio-Dillaha
$ 30.00 USD
30 days ago

Praying for you Jenn!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
30 days ago

justice

Shawn wright
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Let’s get Jen out of that hole!!!!!!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

We support you, Jenn!!🙏💕❤️🤍💙🇺🇲

Jen Champion
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for Jenn!

Dawn O
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

You got this girl! Stay strong.

Heer-O
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Cary K
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

You’re going to make it trust in God for strength through the storm. IT’s Good vs evil!

Mindy
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for both of you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God is good all the time. So proud of you! Sending love, Dawn & Lorne and the McBennett-Lyle Families

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you and your family!

