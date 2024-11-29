Brain tumor surgery

I had always been the steady force in my family’s life. A husband to Vianni, father to four young children, and a respected Executive Chef at a retirement home. I was the first one up in the morning to make coffee and the last one to bed after checking on the kids. Everything had its place, everything was predictable—until it wasn’t.

It started subtly, like a low hum in the background of my life. A headache here, a momentary dizziness there, nothing alarming at first. Then one day i was cooking dinner at work and all of a sudden i became blind. There was no one else to cook so i finished the meal after being blind for an hour. Atfer i finish cooking i run to get help and got sent to the ER. Weeks prior there were times I would pause mid-sentence, rubbing my temple, or squinting at the lights overhead, but I would shrug it off. “Just a little stress,” I say with a smile, brushing it off like nothing was wrong. But over time, the symptoms grew harder to ignore. The headaches became more intense. The dizziness persisted, I even started to lose my vision. I, a person who had always been quick on his feet and sharp-witted at work, began to miss meetings, forget appointments, and struggle to concentrate. My usual energy was replaced with fatigue that never seemed to lift. I tried to push through, saying it was due to overwork, lack of sleep, maybe even the stress of being the provider for my family. My wife, however, was concerned.

“You need to see a doctor,” she said one night, gently but firmly. “This isn’t normal, Alex. It’s been months now.” Reluctantly, I agreed. A scan was ordered, and a few days later, the results arrived. The word "tumor" was the last thing I expected to hear. A mass had been found in the pituitary gland of my brain—non-cancerous, but large enough to be pressing against surrounding tissue, causing the symptoms.

The doctor’s voice echoed in my ears as I tried to process the news. “It’s treatable, Alex. We can manage it with surgery, but there will be risks. You’ll need to think carefully about your options.” I could barely register what the doctor was saying. My mind was a blur. All I could think about was how this news affected Vianni, how it would change the life we’d built together. I am the anchor of our family. Without me, would they be alright? Vianni then told me “We’ll face it together. Whatever happens, we’re in this as a family. And you’re going to be okay.” Over time I was starting to get even more worried that I did not want to go to the doctor. When I went again, he told me that my tumor had grown faster than normal, so now I know that this tumor needs to be removed ASAP. I would appreciate any type of donation to get my family and I the help we need. And for anyone who knows me, I do not like to ask for help! Thank you and God bless you



