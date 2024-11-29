Sharing the Gospel to set the prisoners free

For decades, Phil and Cindy Maust have ministered to incarcerated men and women multiple days each week. Their biggest annual fundraising event is the Spring Folk Festival where they sell soups, beverages, funnel cakes, homemade donuts, etc. The day before the October event, a fire broke out at the festival grounds, destroying their equipment and supplies. Unfortunately, they were unable to raise significant funds this year.

The monies are used for Bible studies and Christmas bags for the 150 -180 inmates they serve each year. The majority of the funds go toward Project Angel Tree. Last year, Phil & Cindy's ministry provided Angel Tree Christmas gifts to over 50 local families that had a parent incarcerated over the holidays. When the gifts are delivered, the children are told, " These gifts are from your mom/dad. They love you and so does Jesus".

In addition to prison ministries, Phil & Cindy send monthly support to a family of 4 sharing the Gospel and love of Jesus to the people of Thailand where 99% are not Christians. Would you prayerfully consider donating a financial gift to help these ministries continue and help recoup some of the monetary loss Phil and Cindy experienced from the fire? We greatly appreciate you, your prayers and financial support. May God bless you as you continue to honor Him...