Supporting the Clayton Family in the loss of son

 USD $20,000

 USD $7,320

Campaign created by Shawlyn Fraughton

Campaign funds will be received by Rebecca Clayton

The Clayton Family is facing an unimaginable loss with the passing of their beloved son and brother, Ryan. His vibrant spirit touched the hearts of many, and the void he leaves behind is deeply felt by all who knew him. In this time of hardship and grief, we invite you to extend your support to the Clayton Family. Your donations, no matter the size, will help ease their burden and provide comfort as they navigate this challenging journey. Together, we can honor Ryan's memory and show the Clayton Family that they are not alone. Thank you for your kindness and generosity during this heartbreaking time.

The Santinis
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Joining our prayers with yours and believing for continued strength and peace for your family.

Horton Crew
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Morgan PT
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Merk n Tilleys Family
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending all our love and prayers.

The Turner Family
$ 850.00 USD
1 month ago

"Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God also believe in me. My father's house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you?" We love all of you and will miss seeing Cory Ryan again on this side of heaven.

Maureen Becker
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Holding you and yours close in my thoughts and prayers.

Kelly Rousseau and Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you all! Praying for strength and peace. A beautiful soul to celebrate in memory on earth and the wings he has to fly now!

Jeff and Sherry Taylor
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Whitaker Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Rebecca and Cory, We were so sad to hear of Ryan's passing. May our Lord comfort you all as only he can. Gary and Donna and family

The Jewell Family
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

We are so incredibly sorry for the lost of your son. Our hearts are broken for your family. We are sending many prayers, much love, and big hugs to y’all at this most difficult time. We know that your faith is strong and God will carry y’all through. Love y’all.

Ben Brown
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Unimaginable pain , we are so sorry

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

You have been in my thoughts and prayers each morning and night. Praying for you to know beyond a shadow of doubt that God is carrying you through what is a parent's worst nightmare, losing a child.

Storm family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Steve Maynard
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for the family

Sandra Tallbear
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for your family.

Cathy and Sidney Beeson
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending love and prayers for comfort to the family.

Joey and Anita Millikan
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Our thoughts and prayers for Cory, Rebecca and family. Love to this special family.

Dazzle Designs -TikTok
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Hinojoy
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I am from the TikTok community and sending you my prayers and blessings

Ennis Kanawi
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Update #3

December 7th, 2024

https://www.forevermissed.com/cory-ryan-clayton?short_code=XWOoNzQZ


Please go here and share your memories of Ryan with The Clayton Family and all of us who loved him. 

Update #2

December 1st, 2024

A memorial for Ryan will be held on December 12th at 1:00. It will be held at Grace Fellowship in Lampasas.

Update #1

November 30th, 2024

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTYSGaSps/


Here is a message from Rebecca. 

