Supporting the Clayton Family in the loss of son

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $7,320
Campaign funds will be received by Rebecca Clayton
The Clayton Family is facing an unimaginable loss with the passing of their beloved son and brother, Ryan. His vibrant spirit touched the hearts of many, and the void he leaves behind is deeply felt by all who knew him. In this time of hardship and grief, we invite you to extend your support to the Clayton Family. Your donations, no matter the size, will help ease their burden and provide comfort as they navigate this challenging journey. Together, we can honor Ryan's memory and show the Clayton Family that they are not alone. Thank you for your kindness and generosity during this heartbreaking time.
Joining our prayers with yours and believing for continued strength and peace for your family.
Sending all our love and prayers.
"Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God also believe in me. My father's house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you?" We love all of you and will miss seeing Cory Ryan again on this side of heaven.
Holding you and yours close in my thoughts and prayers.
Love you all! Praying for strength and peace. A beautiful soul to celebrate in memory on earth and the wings he has to fly now!
Rebecca and Cory, We were so sad to hear of Ryan's passing. May our Lord comfort you all as only he can. Gary and Donna and family
We are so incredibly sorry for the lost of your son. Our hearts are broken for your family. We are sending many prayers, much love, and big hugs to y’all at this most difficult time. We know that your faith is strong and God will carry y’all through. Love y’all.
Unimaginable pain , we are so sorry
You have been in my thoughts and prayers each morning and night. Praying for you to know beyond a shadow of doubt that God is carrying you through what is a parent's worst nightmare, losing a child.
Praying for the family
Praying for your family.
Sending love and prayers for comfort to the family.
Our thoughts and prayers for Cory, Rebecca and family. Love to this special family.
I am from the TikTok community and sending you my prayers and blessings
December 7th, 2024
https://www.forevermissed.com/cory-ryan-clayton?short_code=XWOoNzQZ
Please go here and share your memories of Ryan with The Clayton Family and all of us who loved him.
December 1st, 2024
A memorial for Ryan will be held on December 12th at 1:00. It will be held at Grace Fellowship in Lampasas.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.