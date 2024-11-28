Support Mary and Yohan to get urgent medical care

Mary is a coworker of mine who works tirelessly to provide for not just her son but for her extended family as well. Her young son, Yohan recently took a tumble (as many little boys often do) and hit his head very concrete. As a result he has been having headaches and difficulties ever since. This even happened a couple of months ago. When Mary took her son to the Dr. after the injury occurred, the dr told her that there was nothing he could do to help without an MRI scan to see what was actually going on. Unfortunately Mary does not have the money to pay for the MRI as that would take food off the table for her and her family.

She has been trying to care for him and help him manage symptoms ever since, periodically taking him to the Dr for checkups ever since, and always being told the same thing that she needs to get him an MRI.

Early this morning the unthinkable happened and Mary found her son Yohan with a stiff body and his eyes rolled back. She immediately took him to the emergency room only to be told once again that nothing can be done without an MRI first. She is now ready to put all the money she has to pay for this MRI but has to wait until she is paid.

As her coworker I am concerned for her and her son's well being and she has expressed major overwhelm and worry with everything happening. This is clearly an urgent medical situation that needs attention ASAP.

I am creating this campaign to try and raise the funds needed to get the MRI for Yohan. The cost is $256 USD which works out to around 15000 Phillipene Pesos. The total for this campaign is slightly more to allow for the costs of the GiveSenGo fees and a little bit extra to help Mary in this difficult time.

Every little bit counts and will make a HUGE difference for Mary and her son. I can only imagine the relief she will feel if she is able to get this MRI right away instead of having to wait and also without having to worry about putting food on the table as well.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and if you are able to give, thank you!