Supporting Josh Alexander of Save Canada

“And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up. So then, let us do good to everyone, and especially to those who are of the household of faith.” Galatians 6:9-10 ESV



This is a modern day David and Goliath story.

Joshua Alexander who is a devout christian, was 16 years old attending a Catholic High School in Renfrew Ontario when he took a stand in regards to the transgender agenda being pushed in his school. He was standing up for the girls who were uncomfortable at having boys in their bathrooms and change rooms. His education had already been disrupted by the covid mandates and after expressing his views that there are only 2 genders as per his convictions as a bible believing follower of Jesus, he was suspended multiple times—in the end he was permanently prevented from attending classes—but not until after being arrested for trying to attend.

Both Josh’s parents who were teachers in a different board, were fired simultaneously.



Pertinent information:

Ontario's Divisional Court has dismissed Josh's appeal. Two of the three judges were Trudeau appointees. Both ruled in the school board's favour.

However, the third and most experienced judge gave partial dissent in Josh's favour.

These are some of Justice Ramsay’s comments;

"I do not agree that the applicant's conduct before December 22, 2022 met the definition of "bullying". It was not reasonable to conclude that it occurred "in a context where there is a real or perceived power imbalance between the pupil and the individual." The applicant was in a similar position to the transgendered students. He was invited to give his views in math class, and when he did he was called a transphobe, a homophobe and so on. The applicant was subject to what the Ontario Human Right Commission calls "faithism" at school. Moreover, I am concerned that the Committee seems to have ignored its statutory duty under O.Reg. 472/07, section 3 clause 2, to consider progressive discipline, as opposed to starting one step before expulsion. Finally, I would also have set aside the Committee's finding of bias as unreasonable. It was beyond question on the evidence that the applicant's views were the product of sincerely held beliefs in a recognized religion. I would have quashed the suspension."



This dissent provided by justice Ramsay opens a final window of opportunity to seek leave and continue this fight in the Ontario courts.



The Renfrew County Catholic District School Board is now coming after Josh for tens of thousands of dollars. Arresting, suspending, excluding, defaming, failing, and permanently removing Josh was not enough. This will leave Josh bankrupt at 18 years old.



In order to continue this fight in the Ontario Divisional Court as well as separately in the Human Rights Tribunal, Josh is going to need financial support.



This young man and his family have faced incredible hardship over the last 2 years as a result of standing for what is right and honourable in the sight of God.



Please consider donating to help Josh reach the bare minimum goal of 60,000.

