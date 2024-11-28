Supporting Josh Alexander of Save Canada

Goal:
“And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up. So then, let us do good to everyone, and especially to those who are of the household of faith.” Galatians 6:9-10 ESV
This is a modern day David and Goliath story.
Joshua Alexander who is a devout christian, was 16 years old attending a Catholic High School in Renfrew Ontario when he took a stand in regards to the transgender agenda being pushed in his school. He was standing up for the girls who were uncomfortable at having boys in their bathrooms and change rooms. His education had already been disrupted by the covid mandates and after expressing his views that there are only 2 genders as per his convictions as a bible believing follower of Jesus, he was suspended multiple times—in the end he was permanently prevented from attending classes—but not until after being arrested for trying to attend.
Both Josh’s parents who were teachers in a different board, were fired simultaneously.
Pertinent information:
Ontario's Divisional Court has dismissed Josh's appeal. Two of the three judges were Trudeau appointees. Both ruled in the school board's favour.
However, the third and most experienced judge gave partial dissent in Josh's favour.
These are some of Justice Ramsay’s comments;
"I do not agree that the applicant's conduct before December 22, 2022 met the definition of "bullying". It was not reasonable to conclude that it occurred "in a context where there is a real or perceived power imbalance between the pupil and the individual." The applicant was in a similar position to the transgendered students. He was invited to give his views in math class, and when he did he was called a transphobe, a homophobe and so on. The applicant was subject to what the Ontario Human Right Commission calls "faithism" at school. Moreover, I am concerned that the Committee seems to have ignored its statutory duty under O.Reg. 472/07, section 3 clause 2, to consider progressive discipline, as opposed to starting one step before expulsion. Finally, I would also have set aside the Committee's finding of bias as unreasonable. It was beyond question on the evidence that the applicant's views were the product of sincerely held beliefs in a recognized religion. I would have quashed the suspension."
This dissent provided by justice Ramsay opens a final window of opportunity to seek leave and continue this fight in the Ontario courts.
The Renfrew County Catholic District School Board is now coming after Josh for tens of thousands of dollars. Arresting, suspending, excluding, defaming, failing, and permanently removing Josh was not enough. This will leave Josh bankrupt at 18 years old.
In order to continue this fight in the Ontario Divisional Court as well as separately in the Human Rights Tribunal, Josh is going to need financial support.
This young man and his family have faced incredible hardship over the last 2 years as a result of standing for what is right and honourable in the sight of God.
Please consider donating to help Josh reach the bare minimum goal of 60,000.
I pray that you are able to win and move forward freedom in Canada
Josh you inspire me with your convictions, I'm sorry that your family and you have been trampled upon by our Government. I am thankful for the truth tellers in this great nation of ours. Be blessed in doing His will Amen!!
It takes courage to fight tyranny. Stand tall.
God bless you, and your friends and family. As a 20 year old Catholic guy from Nova Scotia, you inspire me to live a life of conviction—about Our Lord Jesus Christ, and the truth and goodness which he made available to all mankind. God bless.
Good luck in standing for all Canadians against these fools who harm some in the name of protecting others. I’m sorry for what you and your family are going through…stay strong, my prayers are with you.
You’re a leader and an example of a real Christian Josh. Shame on the Renfrew Catholic school system and the Catholic church leadership.
Stand strong, Josh! Here’s an encouraging song for you: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vx6mfAgHDsY
Sending prayers to Josh. This is just awful, all in the name of woke ideology! The justice system has been corrupted! Hoping that we can turn this around and get true justice again, weighing religious freedoms!
Watching from Alberta. Keep up the fight!
