Help support Tow Mader

Sadly, this afternoon Tow started acting very strangely. He stopped eating and drinking, started shaking and became totally lethargic. Wheb he couldn't even pick his head up off the floor we decided it was time to come to the animal hospital. As you all know, that means a very pretty penny. I absolutely hate asking for any help. But we are still playing catch-up from dillons accident and this couldn't have happened at a worse time. I know it's the holidays and you need it just as much, but if you could spare the smallest amount we would appreciate it more than words. Thank you so much!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Hope the pup gets better...I love his name :D.

Christopher Kowaleski
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I owe Jesus a favor, this donation is from Him.

Sarah
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Mags Studio Creations
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Hang in there Tow. We all love you!

Megan Durnwald
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Watched my dad go through something similar with his dog a couple years ago and I understand the stress, worry, heartache and being so scared. I hope this helps a little! Love you guys! Get better quick Tow Mader!!!

Michelle Forward
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

You got this Tow! Your family loves you and support you.

Update #1

November 28th, 2024

Unfortunately it's been confirmed that he has lime disease. We have to go back to the vet next week for more tests and medicine. 

