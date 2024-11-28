Support Brooke Forgetta’s Medical Needs

Raised:
USD $1,974
Campaign funds will be received by Brooke Forgetta
Dear friends and family,
I was unfortunately exposed to gas for an unknown period of time. I have suffered tears to my cardiovascular system which are also causing white matter in my brain. I am experiencing physical issues throughout my body that have limited my ability to properly “function” (mostly the inability to use my left side), crippling my ability to work.
I have moved back to Houston where I am undergoing further medical testing. I need help with day to day expenses, medical bills (blessed that I do have health insurance but Co-pays etc add up), and hotel stays. Stress only enhances the side effects of my injury - so any way you can help will in return help me as I navigate this rare yet chronic issue. I will hopefully have more answers and updates soon. Please keep me and my family in your prayers, thank you & God bless you.
Brooke
Hope you feel better.
You take care of yourself.
Merry Christmas
Hope this helps and you remember to take suggestions from others. You do not have to do this all on your own. Trust in God. God has got you.
I’m so sorry to hear this, Brooke. Sending you & your family so much love and lots of hugs. All the good vibes your way.
