Support Brooke Forgetta’s Medical Needs

Dear friends and family,

I was unfortunately exposed to gas for an unknown period of time. I have suffered tears to my cardiovascular system which are also causing white matter in my brain. I am experiencing physical issues throughout my body that have limited my ability to properly “function” (mostly the inability to use my left side), crippling my ability to work.





I have moved back to Houston where I am undergoing further medical testing. I need help with day to day expenses, medical bills (blessed that I do have health insurance but Co-pays etc add up), and hotel stays. Stress only enhances the side effects of my injury - so any way you can help will in return help me as I navigate this rare yet chronic issue. I will hopefully have more answers and updates soon. Please keep me and my family in your prayers, thank you & God bless you.





Brooke