Covering Surgery Costs for Abandoned Dog

A black lab with a broken front leg was observed wandering around our neighborhood for over a week. Multiple neighbors attempted to help the dog, but he’d always manage to run / limp away despite his injury. On Monday, an amazing lady finally found the injured dog hunkered down in the woods. Naturally, the dog was terrified, hungry, and hurt. The dog, which I’m calling “Bradford” as our neighborhood is called “Bradford Place”, is currently at the Scott County Animal Care & Control shelter. I called the shelter and confirmed that “Bradford” underwent surgery on his broken front leg today (November 27th). According to the Scott County Animal Shelter employee, he is a very “sweet fella” and faces a long recovery regarding his leg. She estimated the total cost of the surgery will be approximately $2000. This doesn’t include any post surgery costs. All funds raised from this campaign will go directly to Scott County Animal Care & Control to cover the costs of “Bradford’s” surgery and recovery. If we surpass the goal, there’s no doubt the animal shelter will put the funds to good use.

I will show proof of funds being delivered to Scott County Animal Care & Control on Bradford’s behalf and ensure 100% transparency.

Thank you for your help and sharing this campaign regardless of your ability to contribute financially - any amount helps as we all know, many hands make light work, the same applies to fundraising efforts! I’ll start the campaign by donating $100 myself. I appreciate your generosity and support.





- The Officer Next Door

(Chris Wood)