Campaign Image

Covering Surgery Costs for Abandoned Dog

Goal:

 USD $4,000

Raised:

 USD $3,025

Campaign created by Christopher Wood

Campaign funds will be received by Scott County Fiscal Court

Covering Surgery Costs for Abandoned Dog

A black lab with a broken front leg was observed wandering around our neighborhood for over a week. Multiple neighbors attempted to help the dog, but he’d always manage to run / limp away despite his injury. On Monday, an amazing lady finally found the injured dog hunkered down in the woods. Naturally, the dog was terrified, hungry, and hurt. The dog, which I’m calling “Bradford” as our neighborhood is called “Bradford Place”, is currently at the Scott County Animal Care & Control shelter. I called the shelter and confirmed that “Bradford” underwent surgery on his broken front leg today (November 27th). According to the Scott County Animal Shelter employee, he is a very “sweet fella” and faces a long recovery regarding his leg. She estimated the total cost of the surgery will be approximately $2000. This doesn’t include any post surgery costs. All funds raised from this campaign will go directly to Scott County Animal Care & Control to cover the costs of “Bradford’s” surgery and recovery. If we surpass the goal, there’s no doubt the animal shelter will put the funds to good use. 

I will show proof of funds being delivered to Scott County Animal Care & Control on Bradford’s behalf and ensure 100% transparency. 

Thank you for your help and sharing this campaign regardless of your ability to contribute financially - any amount helps as we all know, many hands make light work, the same applies to fundraising efforts! I’ll start the campaign by donating $100 myself. I appreciate your generosity and support. 


- The Officer Next Door 

(Chris Wood) 

Recent Donations
Show:
Dave Chris Elke and Max
$ 25.00 USD
26 days ago

Get better soon!

Generous Facebook Friend
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Heather Beth
$ 92.00 USD
1 month ago

you and your wife are amazing and hope Bradford feels all the love coming his way.

David Livingston
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Bradford I pray God gives you the very best forever family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 23.00 USD
1 month ago

Dea Jaber
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Dog lover in MN
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you so much for taking care of this sweet boy.

Officer Capri
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Because the pup deserves to be pain free and happy.

Chelsie Schultz
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for your service to the community in uniform and in situations like this! God bless you and your family always.

C Smith
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Martha Hartvickson
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Nancy Koehler
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Steven Martin
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Brittany Dews
$ 54.00 USD
1 month ago

Blessing to the sweet pup!

Faisal Majid
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Marcia Fraser
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for being so special to God’s very special pup

Trudi Brigham
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Denise Dottavio
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo