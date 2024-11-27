Support for James & Family

In March I was diagnosed with stage 4 Liver disease with Cirrhosis, along with varices growing out of my liver, those are blood vessels that grow outside the liver, they get bigger and pop, I bleed out if not caught in time to make it to the hospital. And my stomach is full of hypertension. I've battled pancreatic disease in this time, now I have a bowel infection.

My landlord is at this moment trying to evict me and the family. Haven't had all the rent money. My car, which I paid on for 4 years got repossessed. My Garbage got shut off, for 3 months, I'm behind on a couple other bills. My water got shut off, and just last week someone stole both mine and my wife's phones.

I've exhausted all avenues. Sadly there's been not much help. My gross income from the 2 years prior disqualified me from pretty much everything.

October 17th 2017 I made the decision to change my life. I was homeless, a drug addict, with 22 years in prison. To becoming a hard working journeyman/foreman scaffold erector. I overcame a lot. This disease isn't what I expected. It's taken its toll on me and my family. To go from being the bread winner to the one who can't contribute is hard to deal with. It's caused me to question my faith. To work so hard for all those years, just to have the state and these agencies deny us help, that's unbelievable. The one job that I truly loved, taken away from me.