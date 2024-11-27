Campaign Image

Support for James & Family

Monthly Goal:

 USD $2,000

Total Raised:

 USD $760

Raised this month:

 USD $0

Campaign created by Jimmy Phillips

Campaign funds will be received by Jimmy Phillips

Support for James & Family

In March I was diagnosed with stage 4 Liver disease with Cirrhosis, along with varices growing out of my liver, those are blood vessels that grow outside the liver, they get bigger and pop, I bleed out if not caught in time to make it to the hospital.  And my stomach is full of hypertension.  I've battled pancreatic disease in this time, now I have a bowel infection. 

My landlord is at this moment trying to evict me and the family. Haven't had all the rent money. My car, which I paid on for 4 years got repossessed. My Garbage got shut off, for 3 months, I'm behind on a couple other bills. My water got shut off, and just last week someone stole both mine and my wife's phones.

I've exhausted all avenues. Sadly there's been not much help. My gross income from the 2 years prior disqualified me from pretty much everything.

October 17th 2017 I made the decision to change my life. I was homeless,  a drug addict, with 22 years in prison. To becoming a hard working journeyman/foreman scaffold erector. I overcame a lot. This disease isn't what I expected. It's taken its toll on me and my family. To go from being the bread winner to the one who can't contribute is hard to deal with. It's caused me to question my faith. To work so hard for all those years, just to have the state and these agencies deny us help, that's unbelievable. The one job that I truly loved, taken away from me. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Tyler C
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you Jimmy

Baumer
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Get well brother.

Saucedo Family
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Danny johnston
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

You are in my prayers.

Bo
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Sorry it's not much bro. Take care of yourself homeboi

Damond Batties
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Bro sorry to hear that you are sick, hit me up if you need anything.

Guy Sarah Elliott
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Blessings and prayers to you and your family

Dennis Curry
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

My prayers are with you and your family buddy

Tyler C
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you and your family. We’ll be praying for you. I’ll call you soon.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo