Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image

Mack Berry Band Debut EP

Goal:

 USD $7,631

Raised:

 USD $3,869

Campaign created by Mack Berry

Campaign funds will be received by Mack Berry

Mack Berry Band Debut EP

OUR GOAL

     After numerous requests to release our original music, we, the Mack Berry Band, are recording our Debut EP. And we want to partner with YOU!
     Many Artists spend countless hours writing and refining their music only to lose money or go into debt when recording. Contrastly, we want to give our followers a top-notch recording of our music debt-free. Each song we record is already a favorite among our followers and is highly-requested at our shows. Help us reach our goal so we can make this dream a reality.

OUR STORY

     I, Mack Berry, met Jon Bach, the drummer for the Mack Berry Band, through church in Waynesboro PA. At the time I was in a country band in need of a drummer and reached out to Jon to see if he could fill the role. After an amazing jam together, I invited him to audition for a country band. They were very impressed and Jon joined the band. We began rehearsing together as members of the 5-piece country band.

     Our first gig as the Mack Berry Band came on Valentine's Day in 2023 at the Charlestown American Legion. was for Originally, the country band was supposed to play but through a misunderstanding the other members of the country band backed-out. Not wanting to leave the American Legion hanging, Jon and I went through and did the gig by ourselves. Despite being sick and the nerves of our very first performance, the American Legion booked us again.

     We continued rehearsing and through hours and hours of practice, moments like "Sweet Dreams," where Jon plays my keyboard and I play his drums, "500 Miles", dividing the audience into teams screaming "Ba-da-la-da" at the top of their lungs, were born.

    Our second show was at the Blackbox Studio in Hagerstown MD. This was a ticketed performance and we invited everyone we could think of to try to sell tickets. We rehearsed and rehearsed and not only did we put on a stellar first show, the Blackbox Studio Sold-Out.

     We started to gain momentum. We continued playing shows at the Blackbox Studio and the Charlestown American Legion and gradually broke into other cities and venues. Through help from friends, and Kathy Casper, who booked me for my very first Solo performance,  we expanded into Harrisburg PA and Winchester VA.

     Soon we began adding our own originals to our set. Two of our favorites, "What Country Is" and "Yellow Lines" were written around this time.

     Both Jon's and my family were unbelievably supportive. They drove for hours alongside us, carried hundreds of pounds of gear, and stayed up many late nights. But we could always count on their applause.

     In January 2024, local music promoter Rick Bibbee, applied on our behalf to the Pennsylvania Fair Convention. Through a series of videos and emails, and nail-biting anticipation we were accepted to Showcase in front of the fair representatives all across Pennsylvania. From it we were booked at eight fairs the following summer, which began our first tour. We drove up to 3 1/2 hours, sometimes for a 1hr. performance. But we loved it. We tried new foods, rode a camel, slept in a caboose, and met lots of new friends.

    Our goal now is to record our very first EP, of 4-5 songs. Each song we will record is already a favorite among our followers and requested during our performances. Help us reach our goal of $7631 to make this dream a reality.
Recent Donations
Show:
Jacob Abel
$ 20.00 USD
1 day ago

Dave and Mary
$ 25.00 USD
9 days ago

Exciting times ahead! Good luck guys!

Roger
$ 424.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
12 days ago

Happy Birthday Mack!

Shannon Smith
$ 25.00 USD
12 days ago

So proud of you. This is exciting!

Classmate of LWC 38
$ 5.00 USD
12 days ago

Can't wait to see and hear your work.

Melissa Fountain
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

I mean, you DID give me a calendar and everything! Just know you're ALREADY a superstar (however that Debut EP will be super sweet)!

Crystal Pheulpin
$ 25.00 USD
13 days ago

I’m proud to support the Mack Berry Band’s debut EP. Let’s make this dream a reality!

Theresa Jerry April
$ 250.00 USD
13 days ago

Happy New Year! Hoping 2025 turns out to be everything you've been praying about. We want to be able to say we knew you when....😉. Don't ever change who you are!

aimee debaugh
$ 25.00 USD
13 days ago

Jason Malott
$ 10.00 USD
13 days ago

Good luck!

Jeana Harmon
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Can’t wait!

Karen Krugle
$ 20.00 USD
14 days ago

Best Wishes!

Chuck and Jenn Bream
$ 250.00 USD
14 days ago

Praying for an awesome future!

Malissa Martin
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

With God all things are possible! Praying!

God Is Good All The Time
$ 10.00 USD
26 days ago

I enjoyed your performance at my work in Waynesboro, PA and wanted to help you anyway I can.

Hal Bitner
$ 100.00 USD
30 days ago

Good luck! Always enjoy hearing you.

Carolyn Reniker
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck on your journey to fame. Love Aunt Carolyn.

Nancy Race
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

I went to your band show last night and really enjoyed it.

Beth Hartman
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

You are Rockin' It!!! We support you 100%!!!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo