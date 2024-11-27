Mack Berry Band Debut EP

OUR GOAL



After numerous requests to release our original music, we, the Mack Berry Band, are recording our Debut EP. And we want to partner with YOU!

Many Artists spend countless hours writing and refining their music only to lose money or go into debt when recording. Contrastly, we want to give our followers a top-notch recording of our music debt-free. Each song we record is already a favorite among our followers and is highly-requested at our shows. Help us reach our goal so we can make this dream a reality.



OUR STORY



I, Mack Berry, met Jon Bach, the drummer for the Mack Berry Band, through church in Waynesboro PA. At the time I was in a country band in need of a drummer and reached out to Jon to see if he could fill the role. After an amazing jam together, I invited him to audition for a country band. They were very impressed and Jon joined the band. We began rehearsing together as members of the 5-piece country band.



Our first gig as the Mack Berry Band came on Valentine's Day in 2023 at the Charlestown American Legion. was for Originally, the country band was supposed to play but through a misunderstanding the other members of the country band backed-out. Not wanting to leave the American Legion hanging, Jon and I went through and did the gig by ourselves. Despite being sick and the nerves of our very first performance, the American Legion booked us again.



We continued rehearsing and through hours and hours of practice, moments like "Sweet Dreams," where Jon plays my keyboard and I play his drums, "500 Miles", dividing the audience into teams screaming "Ba-da-la-da" at the top of their lungs, were born.



Our second show was at the Blackbox Studio in Hagerstown MD. This was a ticketed performance and we invited everyone we could think of to try to sell tickets. We rehearsed and rehearsed and not only did we put on a stellar first show, the Blackbox Studio Sold-Out.



We started to gain momentum. We continued playing shows at the Blackbox Studio and the Charlestown American Legion and gradually broke into other cities and venues. Through help from friends, and Kathy Casper, who booked me for my very first Solo performance, we expanded into Harrisburg PA and Winchester VA.



Soon we began adding our own originals to our set. Two of our favorites, "What Country Is" and "Yellow Lines" were written around this time.



Both Jon's and my family were unbelievably supportive. They drove for hours alongside us, carried hundreds of pounds of gear, and stayed up many late nights. But we could always count on their applause.



In January 2024, local music promoter Rick Bibbee, applied on our behalf to the Pennsylvania Fair Convention. Through a series of videos and emails, and nail-biting anticipation we were accepted to Showcase in front of the fair representatives all across Pennsylvania. From it we were booked at eight fairs the following summer, which began our first tour. We drove up to 3 1/2 hours, sometimes for a 1hr. performance. But we loved it. We tried new foods, rode a camel, slept in a caboose, and met lots of new friends.



Our goal now is to record our very first EP, of 4-5 songs. Each song we will record is already a favorite among our followers and requested during our performances. Help us reach our goal of $7631 to make this dream a reality.

