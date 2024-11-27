Campaign Image

Bringing light to Israel

Goal:

 USD $7,500

Raised:

 USD $6,670

Campaign created by Lisa Farrell

Campaign funds will be received by Lisa Farrell

Children and families in Israel have been through so much in the last 12+ months, that we wanted to take a small team of people to bring light during a time that the world is talking about the Light of the World. We will be helping with a community in Israel during Hanukkah - to bring good news, heal the broken hearted, comfort those who mourn, to give them beauty for ashes, oil of joy for mourning, proclaim liberty to the captives, put on a garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness, to proclaim the acceptable year of the Lord and His Salvation. 

Many are hungry to know that they are loved. 

First and foremost we need prayers for open hearts and open eyes. Prayers for God to give wisdom and guidance every step of the way. Pray as the Lord leads and we will be setting up a prayer stream on an app called “uplift prayer”  that we will share daily prayer updates on as we prepare to go - as we are in country and when we return. Just look for “Pray 4 Israel mission team” on the app. 

Your giving will help us go and bring light in the darkness to the apple of God’s eye. 

May this be added to your account in the books of remembrance that are read by the Lord. 

May the Lord bless and keep you. 

Lisa 

Recent Donations
TheLewisFamily
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

Prayers up!!!

Julius and Dominique
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

Prayers up!!! Love you!!! #ST6

OC Prayer Group
$ 1000.00 USD
22 days ago

Montes Family
$ 150.00 USD
23 days ago

Your will be done Father on earth as it is in heaven.

JodyC
$ 170.00 USD
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

God bless you!

Paz Family
$ 700.00 USD
30 days ago

God bless this trip and keep you safe!

Austin
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

For we are of God's making, created in union with the Messiah Yeshua for a life of good actions already prepared by God for us to do.

Michael Menerey
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless Israel and this Mission Team.

The Guild Family
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Blessings

Stak
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Rebecca Barrett
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you all!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

God be with you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 2000.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

