Bringing light to Israel

Children and families in Israel have been through so much in the last 12+ months, that we wanted to take a small team of people to bring light during a time that the world is talking about the Light of the World. We will be helping with a community in Israel during Hanukkah - to bring good news, heal the broken hearted, comfort those who mourn, to give them beauty for ashes, oil of joy for mourning, proclaim liberty to the captives, put on a garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness, to proclaim the acceptable year of the Lord and His Salvation.

Many are hungry to know that they are loved.

First and foremost we need prayers for open hearts and open eyes. Prayers for God to give wisdom and guidance every step of the way. Pray as the Lord leads and we will be setting up a prayer stream on an app called “uplift prayer” that we will share daily prayer updates on as we prepare to go - as we are in country and when we return. Just look for “Pray 4 Israel mission team” on the app.

Your giving will help us go and bring light in the darkness to the apple of God’s eye.

May this be added to your account in the books of remembrance that are read by the Lord.

May the Lord bless and keep you.

Lisa