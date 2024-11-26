Bentley's Post Op Traumatic Hernia Recovery

My 10-year-old son, Bentley, had a bicycle accident last Friday afternoon November 22. The handlebar turned on him as he fell, and the end of the handlebar went right into his lower left abdomen causing a traumatic hernia and bruising to his small intestine and colon. He underwent a 3-hour surgery to push his small intestine back into place that was pushing through the hole in his rectus abdominis then the hole was stitched back layer by layer. We took him home 3 days later and he is handling the pain well, but I am trying to do everything I can to help him recover so he can get back 100% healthy again for football, basketball, baseball, and track. He is taking it super hard right now because it is settling in that he cannot participate in any of the sports he loves with his friends for a while, so I am doing everything in my power to keep him engaged and positive by doing red light therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and PT to get him back. It breaks my heart to see him cry knowing he cannot do anything. So, I am raising money to help continue his therapy to recover as quickly and fully as he can. Whatever you can do to help him please only donate what you can afford to. Thank you and God Bless!

FYI The pic in the header shows the open hole in his abdomen and then it being closed up by the surgeon.