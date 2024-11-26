I'm with Him Movie

www.imwithhimmovie.com



Support Our Film: "I'm with Him"



We’re creating an inspiring, faith-driven film about courage, conviction, and the fight for constitutional rights. This is the story of David Miller, a shy 12-year-old boy who takes a stand for his beliefs after being expelled for wearing a religious T-shirt. With the help of a disbarred lawyer and his compassionate pastor, David fights a David-and-Goliath battle that transforms a community and reaffirms the power of faith.



This film explores timeless themes of justice, perseverance, and the importance of standing up for what’s right. It’s a story for families, communities, and anyone who believes in the strength of faith and the principles enshrined in the Constitution.

Why We Need Your Help:



This film is a call to action for Christians everywhere. We are living in times where our faith is being challenged in schools, workplaces, and public spaces. Just as David in the Bible stood boldly against Goliath, we as Christians must stand against the growing persecution we face today.



This story is a reminder of our duty to publicly stand with God, no matter how daunting the opposition. We must ask ourselves, "If not me, then who?" David's courage and faith can inspire us all to take a stand for our beliefs and show the world that with God, we are never alone.



By supporting this film, you are not just funding a story—you are standing for faith, freedom, and the right to express our beliefs without fear. Together, we can make a difference and show that when we stand with God, anything is possible.



Bringing this powerful story to life requires your support. We are committed to producing a film that is both inspiring and impactful, but independent film making comes with significant costs. Your contributions will help us cover:



Production Costs: Set design, cast, crew, and equipment to create a high-quality film.

Post-Production: Editing, sound design, and visual effects to deliver a polished final product.

Marketing and Distribution: Ensuring this message reaches as many people as possible.



How You Can Help:



Donate: Any amount, big or small, makes a difference.

Share: Spread the word on social media, email, or word-of-mouth to amplify our campaign.

Pray: Your prayers and encouragement mean the world to us.



Perks for Backers:



As a token of our appreciation, we’re offering exclusive perks, including:



Special Perks for Crowdfunding Donors



Diamond Package - $25,000



2 Executive Producer Credits on the film.

On-Set Photo Op/Meet and Greet with the cast and crew.

10 VIP Passes to the Official Premiere*.

10 Official "I'm with Him" T-Shirts.

1 Limited Edition DVD of the movie.



Gold Package - $10,000



Associate Producer Credit on the film.

5 VIP Passes to the Official Premiere*.

5 Official "I'm with Him" T-Shirts.

1 Limited Edition DVD of the movie.



Silver Package - $2,500



Special Thanks Mention in the end credits.

2 VIP Passes to the Official Premiere*.

2 Official "I'm with Him" T-Shirts.

1 Limited Edition DVD of the movie.



Bronze Package - $1,000



2 Passes to the Official Premiere*.

1 Official "I'm with Him" T-Shirt.

1 Limited Edition DVD of the movie.



*Donors are responsible for all travel and lodging expenses associated with attending the premiere.

These perks provide exciting opportunities for supporters to become part of the film’s journey while receiving exclusive benefits.



This is more than just a film; it’s a message of hope, resilience, and faith. By supporting this project, you’re helping to amplify these values and inspire audiences across the globe.



Join us in bringing this story to life. Together, we can show that with God, all things truly are possible.



Thank you for your generosity and faith in this project!

