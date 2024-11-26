Support Lisa and sons during difficult time

Dear friends, family and kind-hearted strangers,

I'm reaching out to you today with a heavy heart to ask for your support in a time of deep need for my sister, Lisa. Recently, she faced the unimaginable loss of her husband, Jason. In addition to the emotional toll of grief, Lisa is currently unable to work due to a serious work-related injury she sustained in May 2023. Shes struggling to provide for her two boys, Dylan and Tyler. As you can imagine, the combination of these challenges has placed an overwhelming burden on her shoulders. She is trying to navigate the pain of losing her husband while managing the financial strain of being out of work and raising her children alone. We've started this fundraising campaign on GiveSendGo to help cover basic living expenses, medical bills, and any other costs that might arise during this difficult period. Your generosity can make a real difference in giving Lisa some peace of mind as she focuses on healing and taking care of her family. Any amount, big or small, would mean the world to us. If your unable to contribute financially, please consider sharing this campaign with your network. Every bit of support helps. Thank you so much for your kindness, love, and generosity. Please keep Lisa and her boys in your thoughts and more importantly prayers as they navigate this challenging time.

With gratitude,

Karey Yuhas