Supporting Kim Schiffer's Healing Journey

As many of you know, on Monday, November 11th, Kim was involved in a major car accident. Thankfully, she is expected to make a full recovery; however, the injuries she sustained were severe which required a 5 day stay in the ICU where she received emergency care for a collapsed lung, 5 broken ribs, abdominal wounds that led to her first surgery, and 2 vertebrae broken in 6 spots which led to her second surgery. After being released from the ICU, she spent an additional week in a step-down, inpatient unit, where she received another surgery to address the 9 fractured bones in her face. Kim was told that several things about her injuries were miraculous - maintaining her eyesight despite the facial fractures, especially. Not to mention, her daughter walked away from the accident with very minor injuries and was released the same day. God is good, and always will be! Kim is home now, focusing on resting, healing, and recovering; however, she has a long road ahead of her to achieve complete healing.

Kim is so grateful for the compassion, love, prayers, and support she's already received from her community, family, friends, and patients. Many of you have asked how you can support her and her family during this time. In response to all of this support, and to simplify things, we've created this donation page where family, friends, and patients can support her and read updates on her healing journey. Kim will use these funds to replace her vehicle which was totaled in the accident, support her upcoming medical expenses, dental expenses (to address teeth that were broken during the accident), and travel back and forth to upcoming doctor appointments. Thank you all so much for your continued prayers and for supporting Kim during this challenging time.