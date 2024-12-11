Supporting Kim Schiffer's Healing Journey

Raised:
USD $3,788
Campaign funds will be received by Kim Schiffer
As many of you know, on Monday, November 11th, Kim was involved in a major car accident. Thankfully, she is expected to make a full recovery; however, the injuries she sustained were severe which required a 5 day stay in the ICU where she received emergency care for a collapsed lung, 5 broken ribs, abdominal wounds that led to her first surgery, and 2 vertebrae broken in 6 spots which led to her second surgery. After being released from the ICU, she spent an additional week in a step-down, inpatient unit, where she received another surgery to address the 9 fractured bones in her face. Kim was told that several things about her injuries were miraculous - maintaining her eyesight despite the facial fractures, especially. Not to mention, her daughter walked away from the accident with very minor injuries and was released the same day. God is good, and always will be! Kim is home now, focusing on resting, healing, and recovering; however, she has a long road ahead of her to achieve complete healing.
Kim is so grateful for the compassion, love, prayers, and support she's already received from her community, family, friends, and patients. Many of you have asked how you can support her and her family during this time. In response to all of this support, and to simplify things, we've created this donation page where family, friends, and patients can support her and read updates on her healing journey. Kim will use these funds to replace her vehicle which was totaled in the accident, support her upcoming medical expenses, dental expenses (to address teeth that were broken during the accident), and travel back and forth to upcoming doctor appointments. Thank you all so much for your continued prayers and for supporting Kim during this challenging time.
We were giving $50 but the site took a fee, here is the rest, thank you.
Hello and good afternoon Dr. Schiffer, while we were very worried when we first heard the terrible news, we are so happy you are alive. Thidaporn and myself know God and Jesus Christ spared your life and we know they are always with you and with all of us. You are a very strong person so please stay strong, be still and know he is God and you are in the palm of his hands. God bless you
Sending healing vibes and prayers your way!
Praying for your fast recovery!
I'm so glad that you are well, considering. I'm praying for you and your family.
Praying for you and your family as you continue to heal.
Praying for you and your daughter and for a quick recovery!
Hope you feel better soon.
Hope your healing journey goes well. Our prayers are with you and your family. Ken and Sue
Many blessing on your healing journey Kim.
Praying for your complete recovery and a return to feeling comfortable!
Let me know if I can help you at home in any way! I am home most days and am praying 🙏 for you and your family
Kim, May you have a miraculous recovery
I wish you the best possible recovery.
So grateful you are back home! David and I are sending positive thoughts of healing your way!
Sending prayers
December 11th, 2024
November 29th, 2024
I've been home a week now and I can say that I'm doing better than I was a week ago. I can get around the house, go up and down the stairs, and get in and out of bed. The pain from my back surgery is what makes things the most difficult, but it is less than it was a week ago and I'm hopeful that will continue to improve. Sleeping is still difficult with my back and broken ribs, but I am starting to be able to move some in bed which provides some ease. I'm still working on strengthening my breathing, but know that will also take some time. The large incision on my abdomen is healing and getting smaller. Even though it sometimes seems slow, I'm working on getting better each and every day.
November 26th, 2024
I had staples in my back removed yesterday, thirty in all. Never did I ever think I would be someone that would have to consider having back surgery. With the first few scans of my body from the accident it was determined that one of the bones in my spine had fractured off completely, and without immediate surgery, could sever my spinal cord making me possibly paralyzed. A quick decision was made and my back was fused from L2-L5. I have never wanted any kind of procedure like this, just knowing the side effects of these kinds of procedures, but I am going to remain focused on the fact that it may have in fact, kept me able to walk the rest of my life. I know some people are not so blessed. My back is what gives me the most pain, but I am grateful I have all sorts of natural remedies here at home and they do help a lot. I am told, and I do believe the back pain will lessen as I continue to heal from that surgery.
