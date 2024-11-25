Help Grow the Tree of Life Coffee Ministry

The Tree of Life Coffee Ministry is growing! We need help to raise funds to get a food truck/coffee truck. This would be a huge opportunity for us as it would allow us to minister and serve the community no matter the season or weather, and it would help to alleviate stress from our volunteers. Having a coffee truck would allow us to participate in more events around the community and would overall help us to raise more money to support our missions. We are a self-sutaining ministry and our profits are split equally between Haiti Hope Mission and Victory Christian Academy. Please help us change lives :)