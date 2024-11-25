Campaign Image

Help Grow the Tree of Life Coffee Ministry

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $105

Campaign created by Samuel Lyons

Campaign funds will be received by Hope Christian Church

Help Grow the Tree of Life Coffee Ministry

The Tree of Life Coffee Ministry is growing! We need help to raise funds to get a food truck/coffee truck. This would be a huge opportunity for us as it would allow us to minister and serve the community no matter the season or weather, and it would help to alleviate stress from our volunteers. Having a coffee truck would allow us to participate in more events around the community and would overall help us to raise more money to support our missions. We are a self-sutaining ministry and our profits are split equally between Haiti Hope Mission and Victory Christian Academy. Please help us change lives :)

Recent Donations
Show:
Mark Jones
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
12 days ago

God bless

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo