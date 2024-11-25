Parkview Christian Church Mission Trip To Africa

Im in awe of the incredible transformation God has made in my life. He saved me, lifting me out of darkness and breathing new life into my soul and heart. His grace filled the emptiness I once carried and gave me a renewed sense of purpose and hope. Every breath I take is a gift from Him, and I strive to glorify His name in everything I do.

For the past year, I have devoted every Saturday to serving God’s children in the children’s ministry, and more recently, Sundays to the special needs cares team at my church, while still faithfully attending mass. These moments of service have drawn me closer to God and have deepened my understanding of His love and compassion. Now, I feel a profound calling to take the next step in my journey by embarking on a mission trip to Africa.

This mission is a sacred opportunity to serve the Lord by sharing His love, hope, and truth with the beautiful children there. My heart overflows with gratitude and anticipation as I prepare for this journey, trusting that God will guide me and use me to make a difference in the lives of those I meet.



My deepest prayer is that when people meet me, they see not just me, but God Himself reflected in my words, actions, and spirit. I long for them to feel His love in the way I serve, to experience His mercy in the way I forgive, and to sense His joy in the way I live. My greatest purpose is to be a living testament to His goodness, so that through me, others may be drawn to Him and come to know the boundless love of the One who saves, redeems, and breathes life into us all.

