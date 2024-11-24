Supporting the Lewis Family

This amazing family, who would go above and beyond to help anyone in need, have fallen under unfortunate circumstances.

After Hurricane Helene flooded their house and they began the process of pulling up all their flooring, they still counted their blessings of having a home where they and their three children were safe. After two months of getting their home back together and spending money putting all new flooring in, they found out their middle daughter has an aggressive form of cancer. They're now in the beginning stages of treatment for their 3-year-old.

Please donate what you can so we can help this family focus on what's really important right now.