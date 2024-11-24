Supporting the Lewis Family

Goal:
USD $6,000
Raised:
USD $6,301
Campaign funds will be received by Andrew Lewis
This amazing family, who would go above and beyond to help anyone in need, have fallen under unfortunate circumstances.
After Hurricane Helene flooded their house and they began the process of pulling up all their flooring, they still counted their blessings of having a home where they and their three children were safe. After two months of getting their home back together and spending money putting all new flooring in, they found out their middle daughter has an aggressive form of cancer. They're now in the beginning stages of treatment for their 3-year-old.
Please donate what you can so we can help this family focus on what's really important right now.
I hope this helps your Christmas and the coming days be a little beighter
The Ehui family is praying for Ruthie and all who love her.
Love & Prayers for y’all
Love and Prayers for you and your sweet girl
All our love and prayers!
Prayers are with you all.
Praying for you all.
🙏
Love you guys.
I love you guys. Always been family.
Devastating. We hold you in our hearts.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.