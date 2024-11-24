Campaign Image

Supporting the Lewis Family

Goal:

 USD $6,000

Raised:

 USD $6,301

Campaign created by Hailey Beal

Campaign funds will be received by Andrew Lewis

This amazing family, who would go above and beyond to help anyone in need, have fallen under unfortunate circumstances.

After Hurricane Helene flooded their house and they began the process of pulling up all their flooring, they still counted their blessings of having a home where they and their three children were safe. After two months of getting their home back together and spending money putting all new flooring in, they found out their middle daughter has an aggressive form of cancer. They're now in the beginning stages of treatment for their 3-year-old.

Please donate what you can so we can help this family focus on what's really important right now.

Recent Donations
Show:
Josh
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

I hope this helps your Christmas and the coming days be a little beighter

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
27 days ago

Mezo Family
$ 105.00 USD
1 month ago

Carlynn
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

The Ehui family is praying for Ruthie and all who love her.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Hughes family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Love & Prayers for y’all

Michelle Gilbert
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Love and Prayers for you and your sweet girl

David and Misty White
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

All our love and prayers!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers are with you all.

OP
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

LA
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you all.

Xen P
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

🙏

Caleb
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you guys.

Christian Koehn
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

I love you guys. Always been family.

Alex
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

RGG
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Devastating. We hold you in our hearts.

MM
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Debi and JT Cole
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

