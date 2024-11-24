Supporting Amanda & Kevin Nichols!

Goal:
USD $6,800
Raised:
USD $1,030
Kevin and Amanda are in desperate need of help, but are the last two people who would ever ask for it. Kevin, injured at work, has been unable to work this year, and Amanda was fired from her job- then she found her job was being filled by cheap labor- from outside of the country! She applied but it took forever to get Unemployment benefits, then 3 months later her ExBoss contested the unemployment and is trying to have it overturned! They were already behind on their bills due to the wait and now face having to pay back the $6800 they have received! Amanda worked from home as she has health issues that preclude her from standing or doing local work outside the home! Extreme circumstances have caused them to reach out for help in order to stay afloat, to even feed their pets! Amanda will need to fight for her unemployment and also against possible wrongful termination! I know times are hard for everyone but if you can find it in your heart to help them out, they would be forever grateful!
Thank you, in advance, and may God Bless You!!
Praying for you!
I will pray for yall as well it isn't much but I hope this helps
Hello, I don't have much but wanted to help a little. I pray that your situation turns around and gets you back on your feet soon. Hang in there, God's got you!
Blessings
I hope this helps. I will continue praying.
Im so sorry you're going through all of this! Praying for legitimate new work at home opportunities to open up for you soon! ((Hugs))
Praying you find calm in the chaos; Merry Christmas.
I'm praying for you
Praying for you
It's not much and I wish I could give more. Hubby is about to have open heart surgery and will be out of work for awhile. I will give more as I am able. I will pray for y'all as well.
