Supporting Amanda & Kevin Nichols!

Kevin and Amanda are in desperate need of help, but are the last two people who would ever ask for it. Kevin, injured at work, has been unable to work this year, and Amanda was fired from her job- then she found her job was being filled by cheap labor- from outside of the country! She applied but it took forever to get Unemployment benefits, then 3 months later her ExBoss contested the unemployment and is trying to have it overturned! They were already behind on their bills due to the wait and now face having to pay back the $6800 they have received! Amanda worked from home as she has health issues that preclude her from standing or doing local work outside the home! Extreme circumstances have caused them to reach out for help in order to stay afloat, to even feed their pets! Amanda will need to fight for her unemployment and also against possible wrongful termination! I know times are hard for everyone but if you can find it in your heart to help them out, they would be forever grateful!

Thank you, in advance, and may God Bless You!!



