Help and Support for Tony Carl Davis widowed wife





On November 12th, 2024 my brother in law, Anthony (TONY) Davis, was struck and killed by a TriMet Train while working road construction in downtown Portland. Tony was the primary provider for his wife and being a planner and "fixer of all things," he had insurance in place in the event tragedy hit his family again. Because his death was on-the-job and involved another entity, there are numerous investigations underway. SAIF/ Workers Comp will not even confirm his death is "work related" at this point so my sister (Danyel) has no help to pay for any of his final expenses or his being laid to rest. As a result of reams of red-tape, my sister is in unexpected financial trouble. My brother-in-law started a job in April that paid well year-round, but there is substantial outstanding debt from past years' fall and winter months when there was little or no work. Tony was extremely protective of his wife and handled all their finances to keep her from worry. Now she is not only faced with the force of all this, but the income has stopped without any reserves whatsoever. She only recently returned to the workforce after having been unable to work for nearly a decade due to her disability. They completely relied on his income. He bubble wrapped his wife on purpose and with purpose. Tony was her protector and they were so deeply intertwined. The loss she is experiencing is indescribable. The things being thrown at her are shocking, but she has not spoken publicly of the circumstances surrounding his last moments on this earth. By almost all accounts, SAIF covers "workplace accidents" and also covers the cost of burial and funeral expenses. It was stunning to discover that even in this case, there is no guarantee. We are grateful to the Funeral Director for his understanding at the setback. She is discovering that holding onto the home they have all of their memories in together... that they have fought so hard to keep may be harder than we expected. Tony worked hard to make sure that this very thing would not happen to his family. Recently traumatic events struck their daughter and grandchildren's lives and they both committed to supplementing whatever they possibly could until they were resettled, safe, and the legal process was completed. This is why I am reaching out at this time. My sister is devastated that I'm having to do this on her behalf, but it isn't just for her. It is for her and Tony's immediate family. I cannot fathom the depth of grief that they are enduring right now, especially with all of the "unknowns" surrounding his death. Tony's favorite scripture was Isaiah 43:2 and we are stepping out in faith trusting that "these waters shall not overwhelm" her during her grief.







