Supporting the Gudger Family

In desperate need of prayers and support - our beloved John is fighting through an extremely serious medical emergency. Last night (11/23/24), the excruciating abdominal pain he'd been experiencing in Texas became unbearable, forcing us to rush home where Darcie immediately took him to Douglas Hospital. The diagnosis was frightening - his kidneys were under severe assault from multiple stones, with a large obstruction trapped in his bladder. The situation was so critical that they had to drain nearly 2 liters of backed-up fluid from his system.

With his life hanging in the balance and teetering on the edge of complete renal failure, John was rushed by ambulance to Banner Hospital. In the early hours of this morning, at 4:30 AM, doctors performed an emergency procedure to place bilateral stents. We're thanking God that his numbers started improving by 5 AM - it truly feels like a miracle that he's still with us. While he's been moved from the PCU to a regular floor to continue his recovery, we're not out of the woods yet.

As we navigate this terrifying ordeal, we're facing another challenge - we don't have traditional insurance, though we are members of Christian Healthcare Ministries health share. While prayers are what we need most right now, we're humbly reaching out to anyone who might be able to help ease the financial burden of this unexpected crisis. Any contribution, no matter how small, would mean the world to us during this difficult time.

The impact of your prayers and support would mean everything as we help John through this recovery. We're deeply grateful for our community during this challenging time.