Supporting the Gudger Family

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $2,600
Campaign funds will be received by John Gudger
In desperate need of prayers and support - our beloved John is fighting through an extremely serious medical emergency. Last night (11/23/24), the excruciating abdominal pain he'd been experiencing in Texas became unbearable, forcing us to rush home where Darcie immediately took him to Douglas Hospital. The diagnosis was frightening - his kidneys were under severe assault from multiple stones, with a large obstruction trapped in his bladder. The situation was so critical that they had to drain nearly 2 liters of backed-up fluid from his system.
With his life hanging in the balance and teetering on the edge of complete renal failure, John was rushed by ambulance to Banner Hospital. In the early hours of this morning, at 4:30 AM, doctors performed an emergency procedure to place bilateral stents. We're thanking God that his numbers started improving by 5 AM - it truly feels like a miracle that he's still with us. While he's been moved from the PCU to a regular floor to continue his recovery, we're not out of the woods yet.
As we navigate this terrifying ordeal, we're facing another challenge - we don't have traditional insurance, though we are members of Christian Healthcare Ministries health share. While prayers are what we need most right now, we're humbly reaching out to anyone who might be able to help ease the financial burden of this unexpected crisis. Any contribution, no matter how small, would mean the world to us during this difficult time.
The impact of your prayers and support would mean everything as we help John through this recovery. We're deeply grateful for our community during this challenging time.
Prayers for swift recovery.
Prayers!
Prayers! God has this
Love you guys & praying for you.
Prayers for your family
Sent with love and prayers
Praying for your healing.
Get well soon John, we are praying for you.
Praying for a speedy recovery for John.
January 4th, 2025
Hello Everyone,
I hope everyone had a wonderful time with family and friends over the Holidays. I wanted to take this time to give everyone an update on my condition. The surgery planned on 12/12 went well but took twice as long as anticipated due to extra measures that needed to be taken during surgery. As I mentioned, the surgery was a success and according to Doctor and nurses, it will take 3 to 6 months for me to fully recover. I am grateful that this surgery gives me, hopefully, a restart health wise with knowledge to take measures to prevent this from reoccurring as according to Doctor, this built up over time. Please continue to pray for my full recovery and pray for God's wisdom upon me as I seek alternatives in my diet that can prevent this type of build-up again.
Also pray that this local hospital and other involved medical providers will work with me on payments as I seek to get my medical plan, Christian Healthcare Ministries, to reimburse the amounts after my deductible, so that I can pay off medical bills within 3 months. I have been fairly aggressive in submitting all medical bill breakouts to CHM portal, so I'm anticipating that all medical bills will be resolved within 3 months as according to CHM, bills are processed and reimbursed within 50 to 60 days. Pray that all goes smoothly on these endeavors.
Finally, again, I want to thank everyone who prayed and those who donated, as these donations helped covered an ambulance ride from Douglas to Casper that CHM does not cover. I am grateful to God for your prayers and generosity and pray that God will equip me to pass it forward to others in need.
God Bless and Happy New Year from your brother in Christ,
John
December 9th, 2024
Hello Everyone.
I just wanted to thank all of you for your prayers and contributions. After my ordeal in the ER between Converse County Hospital ER and transfer to Banner Medical Center in Casper, I had an emergency surgery on Sunday morning at 3am on 11/24/2024 to confirm issues of UTI blockage. That surgery required 2 stints (one in each kidney) until my final surgery scheduled for Thursday, December 12th is performed. Essentially, the surgery on December 12th will remove a bladder stone the size of a marble that is blocking my ability to pass fluids naturally and have to have a catheter to avoid renal failure until bladder stone is removed or broken up to allow unblockage in surgery of 12/12. Also, I will need to have 3 separate kidney stones pulverized via sonar to enable break up of those as well and reinsertion of stints in each kidney on 12/12. Stints will be eventually removed after recovery of surgery.
Please pray for Godly Wisdom for Doctors involved on 12/12 and also for a healthy recovery.
The other pray request is that all medical providers will work with us on a payment plan to cover cost. We do have Christian Health Ministries as a medical sharing plan and they have already indicated that they will cover this medical cost as it is eligible, but will not prepay surgery since it is higher than the "fair market value". I am working out details with medical providers to keep the surgery date that all should be covered except my CHM deductible with I have worked out with your help. CHM also does not cover the ambulance transport between Converse County to Banner Medical, but fortunately, that amount appears to be manageable and we can cover that partially and gratefully with your financial help you provided. This will prompt us to look for ambulance insurance coverage that I believe we can access in the future. Right now we are attempting to get medical providers to work with us in keeping surgery date of 12/12 as Banner indicated they will work with us and Specialists Doctor for Surgery has yet to confirm. Please continue to pray for God's favor in working out financial details as they will be eventually be paid but they need to work with us on terms we can do.
Currently I am in some pain and discomfort until my surgery on 12/12, so pray for God's protection on keeping surgery date, Godly Wisdom and Blessing on doctors involved, and a successful recovery afterwards and cooperation with medical providers in working out finances that should work themselves out if they are reasonable.
Thank you again for your prayers and support and God Bless all of you.
Your brother in Christ,
John Gudger
