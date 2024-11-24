Campaign Image

Help Support Garcia family During a Difficult Time

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $1,620

Campaign created by TONY JUAN GARCIA

Campaign funds will be received by JUAN GARCIA

Help Support Garcia family During a Difficult Time

Hello everyone,

We are reaching out today with a humble request for support for Tony Garcia and his family. Tony has always taken pride in his hard work, independence, and his ability to provide for his loved ones. Unfortunately, life has thrown him a series of unexpected and devastating challenges, and we now need your help.

Recently, Tony was diagnosed with an infectious disease and a serious hip condition that has left him unable to walk. After being self-employed for many years, he faces the unimaginable—losing the ability to work and provide for his family. Despite his pride in being self-sufficient, his condition now requires extensive surgeries, rehabilitation, and ongoing medical care.

To make matters worse, Tony has been unknowingly living with a long-unnoticed hip fracture—possibly for over 20 years—that he has unknowingly walked on. The reality of this injury, along with his current diagnosis, has hit him harder than he could have ever imagined. Their family has already endured so much in the past few years. Now, they are faced with yet another uphill battle.

While insurance covers most of the medical bills, everyday expenses—such as rent, utilities, and basic living costs—are becoming increasingly difficult to manage. This is not a request for a handout, but a sincere plea for a handup during this difficult time.

If you can donate, even a small amount, or share this campaign, it would mean the world to Tony and his family. We know that with a little help, he can get through this challenging time and, on the right care and rehabilitation, eventually get back on his feet.

Thank you in advance for your kindness and generosity. Every contribution, no matter how small, makes a difference, and we are deeply grateful for any support you can offer.

With heartfelt gratitude,

The Garcia Family

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 220.00 USD
16 days ago

I’m praying for your brother and wish you all the best..

Nathan Crews
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

eric
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Good Luck!

Chris Clark
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Cathy Thomas
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God will get you through this. Sometimes it’s tough, but truly THANK GOD in ALL CIRCUMSTANCES.

Compy
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Keep after it brother. It can beat this.

Thomas
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Ray Mastel
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

eric
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Take care brother

Caleb Jones
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Marcio Capuchinho
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Kenneth Montgomery
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Your in my prayers brother.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Jared King
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

You got this brother!

Jason Dillard
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

You’ve been through worse! You’ll jump this hurdle like all the others before!

Cody Banks
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo