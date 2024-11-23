Voter Integrity

My fight for voting rights in the N.H. is still ongoing and headed to trial by jury very soon (est. January). New Hampshire Supreme Court found that I have standing to go to trial. I am trying to raise money to cover the cost of depositions for Governor Sununu, Attorney General Formella, Secretary of State Dave Scanlan, Speaker of the House Sherman Packard, Former Senate President Chuck Morse, and my local election officials. I was given estimated cost of $7500,00 per person x 7 = $52,500.00. Since the deposition cost is an estimate I set the fund raising goal at $60,000.

So if want see these government officials, Gov. Chris Sununu, A.G. John Formella, S.O.S. David Scanlan, and others deposed and held accountable for violating the State and Federal election laws, then please consider donating to this cause. Thank you.

Sincerely

Daniel Richard



