Voter Integrity

My fight for voting rights in the N.H. is still ongoing and headed to trial by jury very soon (est. January). New Hampshire Supreme Court found that I have standing to go to trial. I am trying to raise money to cover the cost of depositions for Governor Sununu, Attorney General Formella, Secretary of State Dave Scanlan, Speaker of the House Sherman Packard, Former Senate President Chuck Morse, and my local election officials. I was given estimated cost of $7500,00 per person x 7 = $52,500.00. Since the deposition cost is an estimate I set the fund raising goal at $60,000.
So if want see these government officials, Gov. Chris Sununu, A.G. John Formella, S.O.S. David Scanlan, and others deposed and held accountable for violating the State and Federal election laws, then please consider donating to this cause. Thank you.
Thank you Dan for your knowledge and hard work.
God Bless America
May the Rule of Law prevail and may you win this case hands down for The People. Thank you Dan for your perseverance and moral compass.
Thank you so much Daniel 🙏🇺🇸
Thanks for your good work Daniel.
Thank you Dan! Praying for you.
THANK YOU DAN!!
So thank for you Dan! Your integrity & perseverance is what our country was founded upon. May God continue to bless you and our country.
Live "Free of Die"
Thanks for the hard work your doing for all of us great Americans.
Follow the laws or change them. We have seen the tumult that results from following only the laws you agree with. This applies to all sides of the political spectrum. Our State and confidence in it have been at risk. Time to stand with Dan.
