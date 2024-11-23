Campaign Image

Voter Integrity

My fight for voting rights in the N.H. is still ongoing and headed to trial by jury very soon (est. January). New Hampshire Supreme Court found that I have standing to go to trial. I am trying to raise money to cover the cost of depositions for Governor Sununu, Attorney General Formella, Secretary of State Dave Scanlan, Speaker of the House Sherman Packard, Former Senate President Chuck Morse, and my local election officials. I was given estimated cost of $7500,00 per person x 7 =  $52,500.00. Since the deposition cost is an estimate I set the fund raising goal at $60,000.

So if want see these government officials, Gov. Chris Sununu, A.G. John Formella, S.O.S. David Scanlan, and others deposed and held accountable for violating the State and Federal election laws, then please consider donating to this cause. Thank you. 

Sincerely 

Daniel Richard


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Thank you Dan for your knowledge and hard work.

Maitai tai
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Linda for Liberty
$ 180.00 USD
1 month ago

God Bless America

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

May the Rule of Law prevail and may you win this case hands down for The People. Thank you Dan for your perseverance and moral compass.

Amy Toussaint
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you so much Daniel 🙏🇺🇸

Anonymous Giver
$ 43.00 USD
1 month ago

WWW
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Thanks for your good work Daniel.

Maitai tai
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sherry and Ed Lucia
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you Dan! Praying for you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

THANK YOU DAN!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Costy
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

So thank for you Dan! Your integrity & perseverance is what our country was founded upon. May God continue to bless you and our country.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Live "Free of Die"

Jeffrey Wentz
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Thanks for the hard work your doing for all of us great Americans.

Mark Racic
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Follow the laws or change them. We have seen the tumult that results from following only the laws you agree with. This applies to all sides of the political spectrum. Our State and confidence in it have been at risk. Time to stand with Dan.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

