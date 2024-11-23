Please help me survive while I heal

Goal:
Please consider helping support me during this incredibly difficult season of my life. I was injured for multiple years as I slowly came off a prescribed medication that induced a traumatic brain injury. An injury that lead into a medication induced suicide attempt. I'm making the goal around 15 thousand which would pay for an entire year of rent and help with groceries. The reason is ive been at this for the better part of 3 years and realize it's taking a lot longer than I thought it would. Here's a link to my YouTube account where you can learn more.
https://youtu.be/AX8eQ0XVR_Y?si=ADrcHFbykztPubYb
List of all the nervous system dysfunction symptoms ive experienced over 3+ years. Nearly everday during this tapering period i experienced something . There was never a day in over 3 years i didnt feel okay in my body. There were many more symptoms ive experienced, ones I cant even put into words. I never had these prior to being prescribed benzodiazpines. I finished my taper 3 years ago and most have healed praise God.
Phsycial symptoms-
Severe weakneess
Fatigue
Muscular rigidity
Burning in my nerves
Electric currents shooting down nerve pathways
Hypersensitive skin, shower droplets felt like jagged glass
Felt like i was breathing artic frigid air
Blurred and double vision
Stroke like symptoms (my pelfic floor, inner thighs, abdominal wall would go into a flaccid muscle tone state)
Biggest injury was flaccid paralysis to my entire left side of my body, which i still have 3 years later, though its better. My entire left side went limp, burned deeply as if i had a stroke
Electric currents all over my skin. Numbness all over my skin
Waves of acid like pain radiating out of my spine
Burning spine
Seizure like jerking
Went 3.5 months only sleeping 1 to 2 hours a night, every night
Horrific insomnia
Nerve pain just about everywhere
Tinnitus (ringing in the ears)
Head wobble, balance issues
Severe bodily agitation/ akathisia
Dry eyes and sinuses
Autoimmune issues that came out of nowhere like lupus
Thyroid issues
Blood pressure swings
Heart rate swings
Breathing issues
Mental and psychological-
Panic attacks
Severe sustained long lasting anxiety levels
Deep chemcial like depression
Deep fear for no reason
Paranoia
Phobias like fearful of being alone and leaving the house
Strange intrusive thoughts
Amnesia
Memory loss
Confusion
Cognition issues (hard to do even of the easiest tasks)
Crying hysterically for no reason
Not able to feel any emotion at all
Depresonalization (feelings like i was detached from my body)
Derealization (feelings like everything was in 2d)
Feelings of being behind a wall of thick glass
Aphasia
Suicidal thoughts
Unfortunately all of this took a huge toll on me as it went on and on for over 3 plus years. At the end of my taper from prescribed Valium, I i became incredibly suicidal for months. Without proper support I caved one day and nearly killed myself as much as i hate to say it. I walked and walked all day long in the heat of Arizona in peak summer. Almost died and I should have. All of my muslce tissues is severly damaged from dehydration. My internal organs were damaged as well, mostly my GI tract. I was upset at God for letting me butcher myself, mad at myself for giving up, mad at others for treating me so poorly when i needed love and encouragement the most. God kept me alive however. Its been 3.5 years since the incident and ive been recovering since then, laying in bed everyday waiting on the Lord to complete this healing. In that time ive lost all of my possesions, the ability to see my daughter often and my income. Ive made progess, my balance is much better and im able to stand for longer periods of time without giving out in exhaustion.
Ive ran into some issues however, my ssdi was not renewed last July and ive been living off the generosity of others. Which im incredibly thankful for. I reapplied for ssdi income and im going through the process. Im asking, if you are able to help support me until a decsion is made, I'd be very grateful. I linked my fundraiser down below. Please consider helping a brother in Christ recover, one who has been through a living hell. Thank you all. Other ways to help are paypal and venmo, which actually are easier and faster for me.
Shawn Richberger
https://www.benzoinfo.com/benzodiazepines/
https://youtu.be/dOkKEnvJfAM?si=omij-CUvupE6Bx-3
May God be with you.
Brother Shawn, thank you for sharing your story. Jesus is coming and we pray this helps you. Please look into DMSO for your pain and healing, I will link an article here and there are no side effects except for smelling like garlic Dimethyl sulphoxide ("DMSO") https://expose-news.com/2024/10/30/dmso-for-strokes-and-neurological-damage/#dmso-in-traumatic-brain-injuries-and. Prayers
You will be in my prayers daily. God bless you
Saw you on Brother Williams page. Sending prayers and love. Hang in there. I am disabled too and I have had some of those thoughts but Jesus is near the brokenhearted. He is there for you.
God Bless! Prayers.
Keeping you in my prayers.
Dear Shawn Wish I could be there to be a practical help. Keep trusting the Lord. Will be praying for you. God bless
God bless you
I will pray for you to be healed Shawn. The Lord loves you and is with you through this struggle. Don’t give up on Him and He won’t ever give up on you. Continue to seek Him, especially in His Word and He will see you through this. He has a purpose for everything and especially for you! Remember the story of Job. Love you brother! Kevin
Praying for you.
Praying for your healing and for the Lord to come soon ❤️
God bless!
Merry Christmas, Shawn!
Praying your healing speeds up. Xo
A loving gift from Jesus
You in my prayers brother!
