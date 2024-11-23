Campaign Image

Please help me survive while I heal

 USD $15,000

 USD $2,699

Campaign created by Shawn Richberger

Campaign funds will be received by Shawn Richberger

Please help me survive while I heal

Please consider helping support me during this incredibly difficult season of my life. I was injured for multiple years as I slowly came off a prescribed medication that induced a traumatic brain injury. An injury that lead into a medication induced suicide attempt. I'm making the goal around 15 thousand which would pay for an entire year of rent and help with groceries.  The reason is ive been at this for the better part of 3 years and realize it's taking a lot longer than I thought it would. Here's a link to my YouTube account where you can learn more. 

https://youtu.be/AX8eQ0XVR_Y?si=ADrcHFbykztPubYb


List of all the nervous system dysfunction symptoms ive experienced over 3+ years. Nearly everday during this tapering period i experienced something . There was never a day in over 3 years i didnt feel okay in my body. There were many more symptoms ive experienced, ones I cant even put into words. I never had these prior to being prescribed benzodiazpines. I finished my taper 3 years ago and most have healed praise God.  


Phsycial symptoms-


Severe weakneess

Fatigue 

Muscular rigidity 

Burning in my nerves 

Electric currents shooting down nerve pathways

Hypersensitive skin, shower droplets felt like jagged glass

Felt like i was breathing artic frigid air

Blurred and double vision

Stroke like symptoms (my pelfic floor, inner thighs, abdominal wall would go into a flaccid muscle tone state)

Biggest injury was flaccid paralysis to my entire left side of my body, which i still have 3 years later, though its better. My entire left side went limp, burned deeply as if i had a stroke

Electric currents all over my skin. Numbness all over my skin

Waves of acid like pain radiating out of my spine 

Burning spine

Seizure like jerking 

Went 3.5 months only sleeping 1 to 2 hours a night, every night

Horrific insomnia

Nerve pain just about everywhere 

Tinnitus (ringing in the ears)

Head wobble, balance issues

Severe bodily agitation/ akathisia

Dry eyes and sinuses 

Autoimmune issues that came out of nowhere like lupus 

Thyroid issues

Blood pressure swings

Heart rate swings 

Breathing issues 


Mental and psychological-


Panic attacks

Severe sustained long lasting anxiety levels 

Deep chemcial like depression

Deep fear for no reason 

Paranoia 

Phobias like fearful of being alone and leaving the house 

Strange intrusive thoughts

Amnesia 

Memory loss

Confusion

Cognition issues (hard to do even of the easiest tasks)

Crying hysterically for no reason 

Not able to feel any emotion at all

Depresonalization (feelings like i was detached from my body)

Derealization (feelings like everything was in 2d)

Feelings of being behind a wall of thick glass

Aphasia 

Suicidal thoughts 


Unfortunately all of this took a huge toll on me as it went on and on for over 3 plus years. At the end of my taper from prescribed Valium, I i became incredibly suicidal for months. Without proper support I caved one day and nearly killed myself as much as i hate to say it. I walked and walked all day long in the heat of Arizona in peak summer. Almost died and I should have. All of my muslce tissues is severly damaged from dehydration. My internal organs were damaged as well, mostly my GI tract. I was upset at God for letting me butcher myself, mad at myself for giving up, mad at others for treating me so poorly when i needed love and encouragement the most. God kept me alive however. Its been 3.5 years since the incident and ive been recovering since then, laying in bed everyday waiting on the Lord to complete this healing. In that time ive lost all of my possesions, the ability to see my daughter often and my income. Ive made progess, my balance is much better and im able to stand for longer periods of time without giving out in exhaustion.  


Ive ran into some issues however, my ssdi was not renewed last July and ive been living off the generosity of others. Which im incredibly thankful for. I reapplied for ssdi income and im going through the process. Im asking, if you are able to help support me until a decsion is made,  I'd be very grateful. I linked my fundraiser down below. Please consider helping a brother in Christ recover, one who has been through a living hell. Thank you all. Other ways to help are paypal and venmo, which actually are easier and faster for me. 

Paypal: @ShawnRichberger803

Venmo: Woodster2k


Shawn Richberger 


https://www.benzoinfo.com/benzodiazepines/


https://youtu.be/dOkKEnvJfAM?si=omij-CUvupE6Bx-3





Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
6 days ago

May God be with you.

Brother Sister in Christ
$ 250.00 USD
10 days ago

Brother Shawn, thank you for sharing your story. Jesus is coming and we pray this helps you. Please look into DMSO for your pain and healing, I will link an article here and there are no side effects except for smelling like garlic Dimethyl sulphoxide (“DMSO”) https://expose-news.com/2024/10/30/dmso-for-strokes-and-neurological-damage/#dmso-in-traumatic-brain-injuries-and. Prayers

Suzy
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

You will be in my prayers daily. God bless you

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Stuart Bush
$ 30.00 USD
10 days ago

Gina Whittaker
$ 25.00 USD
10 days ago

Saw you on Brother Williams page. Sending prayers and love. Hang in there. I am disabled too and I have had some of those thoughts but Jesus is near the brokenhearted. He is there for you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
10 days ago

God Bless! Prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 70.00 USD
10 days ago

Keeping you in my prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Dear Shawn Wish I could be there to be a practical help. Keep trusting the Lord. Will be praying for you. God bless

Treda Weaver
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

God bless you

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

I will pray for you to be healed Shawn. The Lord loves you and is with you through this struggle. Don’t give up on Him and He won’t ever give up on you. Continue to seek Him, especially in His Word and He will see you through this. He has a purpose for everything and especially for you! Remember the story of Job. Love you brother! Kevin

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
15 days ago

Praying for you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
16 days ago

Praying for your healing and for the Lord to come soon ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

God bless!

Adrian Stidham
$ 25.00 USD
20 days ago

Merry Christmas, Shawn!

Laurie O
$ 10.00 USD
27 days ago

Praying your healing speeds up. Xo

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

A loving gift from Jesus

Anonymous Giver
$ 17.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

You in my prayers brother!

