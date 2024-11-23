Please help me survive while I heal

Please consider helping support me during this incredibly difficult season of my life. I was injured for multiple years as I slowly came off a prescribed medication that induced a traumatic brain injury. An injury that lead into a medication induced suicide attempt. I'm making the goal around 15 thousand which would pay for an entire year of rent and help with groceries. The reason is ive been at this for the better part of 3 years and realize it's taking a lot longer than I thought it would. Here's a link to my YouTube account where you can learn more.

List of all the nervous system dysfunction symptoms ive experienced over 3+ years. Nearly everday during this tapering period i experienced something . There was never a day in over 3 years i didnt feel okay in my body. There were many more symptoms ive experienced, ones I cant even put into words. I never had these prior to being prescribed benzodiazpines. I finished my taper 3 years ago and most have healed praise God.





Phsycial symptoms-





Severe weakneess

Fatigue

Muscular rigidity

Burning in my nerves

Electric currents shooting down nerve pathways

Hypersensitive skin, shower droplets felt like jagged glass

Felt like i was breathing artic frigid air

Blurred and double vision

Stroke like symptoms (my pelfic floor, inner thighs, abdominal wall would go into a flaccid muscle tone state)

Biggest injury was flaccid paralysis to my entire left side of my body, which i still have 3 years later, though its better. My entire left side went limp, burned deeply as if i had a stroke

Electric currents all over my skin. Numbness all over my skin

Waves of acid like pain radiating out of my spine

Burning spine

Seizure like jerking

Went 3.5 months only sleeping 1 to 2 hours a night, every night

Horrific insomnia

Nerve pain just about everywhere

Tinnitus (ringing in the ears)

Head wobble, balance issues

Severe bodily agitation/ akathisia

Dry eyes and sinuses

Autoimmune issues that came out of nowhere like lupus

Thyroid issues

Blood pressure swings

Heart rate swings

Breathing issues





Mental and psychological-





Panic attacks

Severe sustained long lasting anxiety levels

Deep chemcial like depression

Deep fear for no reason

Paranoia

Phobias like fearful of being alone and leaving the house

Strange intrusive thoughts

Amnesia

Memory loss

Confusion

Cognition issues (hard to do even of the easiest tasks)

Crying hysterically for no reason

Not able to feel any emotion at all

Depresonalization (feelings like i was detached from my body)

Derealization (feelings like everything was in 2d)

Feelings of being behind a wall of thick glass

Aphasia

Suicidal thoughts





Unfortunately all of this took a huge toll on me as it went on and on for over 3 plus years. At the end of my taper from prescribed Valium, I i became incredibly suicidal for months. Without proper support I caved one day and nearly killed myself as much as i hate to say it. I walked and walked all day long in the heat of Arizona in peak summer. Almost died and I should have. All of my muslce tissues is severly damaged from dehydration. My internal organs were damaged as well, mostly my GI tract. I was upset at God for letting me butcher myself, mad at myself for giving up, mad at others for treating me so poorly when i needed love and encouragement the most. God kept me alive however. Its been 3.5 years since the incident and ive been recovering since then, laying in bed everyday waiting on the Lord to complete this healing. In that time ive lost all of my possesions, the ability to see my daughter often and my income. Ive made progess, my balance is much better and im able to stand for longer periods of time without giving out in exhaustion.





Ive ran into some issues however, my ssdi was not renewed last July and ive been living off the generosity of others. Which im incredibly thankful for. I reapplied for ssdi income and im going through the process.

Shawn Richberger





