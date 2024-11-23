Supporting Awilda's Family

Raised:
USD $1,560
Campaign funds will be received by Jonas Mota
To all of my family and friends,
It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Awilda Colon, a devoted wife, loving mother of two, and a steadfast woman of faith. After a courageous battle with cancer, she went on to be with her heavenly father.
My deepest condolences primo, I pray that God fills your life with an over flow of love and support during this difficult time. My heart goes out to you and your familia, you are all in my prayers. Love you
Thank you for everything you done, being the voice for the voiceless, you will always be my role model and my inspiration. Thank you for being on this journey with me, you stuck by your words until the end. God bless your spirit. Grace and mercy to your family, may Gid watch over them and may your memory live forever
My deepest condolences to the family, Praying for you guys, especially the little ones!
Our condolences to the Awilda family. She was a beautiful and blessed person, inside and out.
My condolences my brother. I’m deeply sorry for your loss. Please keep your head up.
My condolences to the family.
Albert and I were shocked and equally saddened to hear this news. Our prayers go out to the family. I remember Awilda’s zeal for the Lord when she gave her life and heart to Him. Many lives were impacted by her…my sister has “run the good race” and has received her crown!
My deepest condolences to the family. Praying for peace and comfort for you all.
My heart is with all of you! What a journey God gave us in this life. No matter how much time has passed since seeing each other we will always be connected through Geneve and Liam. Sending lots of hugs. Love you all very much!
Sending prayers of strength and comfort.
