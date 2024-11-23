Campaign Image

Supporting Awilda's Family

To all of my family and friends,

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Awilda Colon, a devoted wife, loving mother of two, and a steadfast woman of faith. After a courageous battle with cancer, she went on to be with her heavenly father. 

Awilda lived a life marked by strength, resilience, and dedication. As a committed Christian, she was a pillar of strength to her family and an active member of her church and community. She balanced her responsibilities as a devoted wife to Jonas and a nurturing mother to their two children, Genieve and Liam, while also making meaningful contributions through her line of work. Her willingness to extend her God given gifts to others is incredible. The impact that Awilda had on her family, friends, and community, will forever be remembered. 

Her untimely passing has left her family not only in deep grief but also facing financial challenges in the journey ahead. 
We humbly reach out to ask for your support during this difficult time. Any contribution, no matter the size, will help ease the financial strain and provide the family with the stability they need as they navigate through this season.  Although  she has now moved to be with her Heavenly Father it is a time to also celebrate her life and legacy. 

Thank you for your prayers, love, support and generosity. Please keep our family in your prayers in this time of mourning. 

With gratitude,  Mike Morel & Family 




A toda mi familia y amigos:

Con gran pesar compartimos el fallecimiento de Awilda Colon, una esposa devota, madre amorosa de dos hijos y una mujer de fe firme. Después de una valiente batalla contra el cáncer, se fue a estar con su padre celestial.

Awilda vivió una vida marcada por la fortaleza, la resiliencia y la dedicación. Como cristiana comprometida, fue un pilar de fortaleza para su familia y un miembro activo de su iglesia y comunidad. Equilibró sus responsabilidades como esposa devota de Jonas y madre cariñosa de sus dos hijos, Genieve y Liam, al mismo tiempo que hacía contribuciones significativas a través de su línea de trabajo. Su disposición a extender los dones que Dios le dio a los demás es increíble. El impacto que Awilda tuvo en su familia, amigos y comunidad será recordado por siempre.

Su fallecimiento prematuro ha dejado a su familia no solo en un profundo dolor, sino también enfrentando desafíos financieros en el camino que les espera.
Humildemente nos acercamos para pedir su apoyo durante este momento difícil. Cualquier contribución, sin importar el monto, ayudará a aliviar la tensión financiera y brindará a la familia la estabilidad que necesitan mientras atraviesan esta temporada. Aunque ahora se mudó para estar con su Padre Celestial, es un momento para celebrar también su vida y su legado.

Gracias por sus oraciones, amor, apoyo y generosidad. Por favor, mantengan a nuestra familia en sus oraciones en este momento de duelo.

Con gratitud, Mike Morel y familia

Foxiela
$ 20.00 USD
11 days ago

My deepest condolences primo, I pray that God fills your life with an over flow of love and support during this difficult time. My heart goes out to you and your familia, you are all in my prayers. Love you

Anonymous Giver
$ 45.00 USD
16 days ago

Thank you for everything you done, being the voice for the voiceless, you will always be my role model and my inspiration. Thank you for being on this journey with me, you stuck by your words until the end. God bless your spirit. Grace and mercy to your family, may Gid watch over them and may your memory live forever

Enitan Marcelle
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Wendy Jay
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Brandon Vazquez
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

My deepest condolences to the family, Praying for you guys, especially the little ones!

Anell and Nelida
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Our condolences to the Awilda family. She was a beautiful and blessed person, inside and out.

Alvin
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

My condolences my brother. I’m deeply sorry for your loss. Please keep your head up.

Ana Alvarado
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

My condolences to the family.

Liz and Al Bonilla
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Albert and I were shocked and equally saddened to hear this news. Our prayers go out to the family. I remember Awilda’s zeal for the Lord when she gave her life and heart to Him. Many lives were impacted by her…my sister has “run the good race” and has received her crown!

Rene Arce
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Ari Tapia
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

My deepest condolences to the family. Praying for peace and comfort for you all.

Godmommy Johanna
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

My heart is with all of you! What a journey God gave us in this life. No matter how much time has passed since seeing each other we will always be connected through Geneve and Liam. Sending lots of hugs. Love you all very much!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending prayers of strength and comfort.

Liza Mateo
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Marisola Lorenzo
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Olena Dukhovnova
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

