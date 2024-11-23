Everyheart Tour

I’ve been blessed with an opportunity to join the EveryHeart Discipleship Training School, where I’ll spend six months diving deeper into my faith and sharing the love of Jesus with people across the U.S. This journey includes powerful teachings, community living, and an outreach phase where we’ll serve cities, lead ministry events, and spread the Gospel to those in need.





Your generosity makes this mission possible. By giving, you’re not just supporting me—you’re impacting countless lives with hope, faith, and God’s love. Thank you for being part of this journey!