Uganda For Jesus

TEN DAYS IN JANUARY

Pastor Ted Stone is going to Uganda to Minister with Drake Kanaabo in Entebbe, Uganda and several other Ugandan cities. Apostle Drake is responsible for a large number of churches, most of which he has pioneered. He is very well known in his home country and in the USA for hosting extremely large Ministry Events. Hundreds of thousands of people are impacted by Jesus Christ through his ministry.

Their Ministry Team is setting up Stadiums in the larger cities with the vision of hundreds of thousands of people receiving Jesus Christ as Lord and thousands of healings. They are already in touch with the local governing bodies to gain access to the proper venues along with Billboards, Media blitzes and printed materials. The total cost may reach into $50,000 USD including equipment rentals and transportation. I have committed to raising $25,000 USD to reach the lost with the message that God gave me.

My book, "My God, My God, Why Have You Forsaken Me", by Pastor Ted Stone of Christian Chapel Church in Muncie, Indiana has gained an excitement around the world. As such, I have been invited to share to the Nations, starting with Uganda. This book is available on Amazon, https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B8T8YXHV?ref=KC_GS_GB_US and most other online book stores as well as most Brick and Mortar Stores.

Would you help me raise the funds to fulfill this commitment to preach the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ to the precious people of Uganda?