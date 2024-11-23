supporting The Robinson Family

Eli Robinson was born on October 11th at 22:58, his mom is a type 1 diabetic and was going into dka in order to help her they had to do a emergency delivery and Eli was born not breathing. in the time from the hospital and vally childrens Eli's head unfortunately was bleeding from the lack of oxygen. once picked up from valley children's he was immediately put on a cooling bed to combat the bleeding in his head for 3 days. once he was warmed up after the 3 days they noticed he was having subclinical seizures and was monitoring them. After 6 days of being in the nicu they did xrays and noticed a bunch of fluid on the side of the stomach so he underwent a surgery to place a drain to hopefully drain the fluid. the surgeon noticed it was getting worse after a week of his first surgery and so he underwent his second surgery and they discovered a hole in his colon. he had a ostomy bag placed on his stomach so his colon can heal. roughly 2 weeks later, the neurosurgery team noticed his head was growing larger than all the newborns at his age, they did a head ct and noticed an excess of fluid in his ventricles so they proceeded with brain surgery to place a reservoir in his head to drain the fluids in his ventricles. Eli has 2 more surgeries to go, one to get the ostomy bag removed and his intestines put back, and another brain surgery to hopefully just remove the reservoir. But, more than likely he will have a permanent shunt placed in his head that will drain the fluids down to his stomach. With all these complications, Eli is facing some sort of disabilities for the rest of his life the doctors dont know how bad the disabilities will be but the damages to his brain indicates he will. any donations will help with all the driving the Robinson family is doing everyday as it costs them roughly $200 a week in gas. they also have 3 other children ar home anything will help even prayers especially. Thankyou for taking the time out of your day to read about and helping this baby boy thats encountered so much in the short time that hes been living .