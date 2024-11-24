Save Sadie’s Heart ❤️

As many of you know, Sadie girl has been a special part of both of our lives.

What started as a routine visit to get Sadie cleared for spay surgery turned into devastating news no pet parent wants to hear. Sadie was recently diagnosed with Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA), a congenital heart defect that was never caught until now.



In September, Sadie’s original vet discovered a heart murmur during a pre-surgery check but could not provide details, leaving us in limbo.



After a second opinion from another vet and an appointment with a cardiologist, they confirmed that Sadie’s murmur is caused by a hole in her heart. Due to this late discovery, Sadie already has some heart damage, but thankfully, she’s showing no outward signs of illness—for now.



We’ve been given two options:



1. Open heart surgery at Michigan State University to close the hole, giving Sadie the chance at a long, healthy life.

2. Do nothing, which means Sadie’s heart will weaken over time, leading to congestive heart failure within a year.

The surgery is very costly but she truly deserves to have the best life she can have. Sadie is full of life and love, and we can’t imagine not giving her every chance possible. That’s why we are asking for your help.



How You Can Help:



Any contribution, no matter how small, will go directly toward covering the cost of Sadie’s life-saving surgery. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this page or sending positive thoughts and prayers for Sadie means the world to us.

Your kindness could give Sadie the long, happy life she deserves. Thank you for being part of this journey with us.

With gratitude,

Randi, Kelly & Sadie 🐾🤍