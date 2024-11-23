Supporting the Blackburns

Family and friends, as you all know in July of 2022 Breana was involved in a life altering injury to her knee. Due to our situation of my military time, insurances, and me being her primary care giver at the time, we were force to commute 600 miles, on average twice a week for a little over a couple months. Every visit came with a hotel stay and all the expenses involved with that. Eventually we were able to tie the knot which led to her coming on to my insurance. She is thankfully doing much better now but her recovery has been the past two years and we are looking at an additional surgery, physical therapy, etc. It's been copays after copays and though we have been managing, unfortunately the debt has accumulated pretty significantly. I'm not someone to ask for help. So for me to make this request, you can see the desperation. Any donation would be greatly appreciated as we are clean out of options. The money you donate will be used to pay on the credit card that has been our life line for the duration of this injury. I'm only asking for half of what we owe to help us get a foothold on our situation. I know very well times are hard for every one. I can't thank you enough for taking the time and consideration. Every donation helps!