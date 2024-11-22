Supporting Catherine DeVeau

On 11/20 - one year after moving back to NH and 16 years to the day after her father passed away Catherine had a moment of distraction at the wheel, trying avoid cars and objects she veered off the road and tried to come to a stop and instead hit a tree where she rolled down an embankment.

The year of living in NH has been one of the hardest years for Catherine both personally and in business. She had some major financial curve balls thrown at her through: non-paying clients, errors in taxes, non-responsiveness from a place of employment, difficulties getting her practice/ name established in NH (costing her about 15k she didn't plan on needing to use), and now this accident.

Financially Catherine is experiencing miracles all the time with meeting her basics for rent, gas, food etc.

This accident will mean she has:

$500 insurance deductible

a few thousand out of pocket to get into to a replicable vehicle

some injury expenses that insurance won't cover

days she is missing out from work due to injuries - few hundred dollars

I'm setting the goal to $35k, to not only try to get Catherine what she needs, but to help her get ahead for this next year in order to thrive and to continue to provide people with care.



