Supporting local family in need

A family who is dear to me needs assistance with their utilities. They currently have no heat (it was 32° last night) and are facing the choice of paying for their electricity or paying to have their propane tank filled.

My friend is working, going to school (she has a dream of being a judge one day!), and supporting two children. I want to protect her privacy, but please know that the work she does has been instrumental in saving several lives over the past few years and has enriched the lives of many, many others. She is absolutely integral to the success of the non-profit organization she works for and gives of herself daily to help women and families in crisis.

I would love to show her, in her own time of crisis, that our community and our society value her by raising the money to pay to have her propane tank filled. At least the worry of keeping her children warm would be off her shoulders. Would you join me in blessing her?