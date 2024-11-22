Supporting Aaron's Successful Reentry Into Society

I was hungry and you fed me,

I was thirsty and you gave me a drink,

I was homeless and you gave me a room,

I was shivering and you gave me clothes,

I was sick and you looked after me.

I was in prison and you came to visit me.

Matthew 25:35-36

While Aaron has been freed from prison after nearly ten years, he still has an uphill climb ahead of him as he seeks to rebuild his life. Due to stipulations upon his release, he must remain in Okaloosa County for the time being. Unfortunately, the majority of Aaron’s immediate family (his mom and two sisters) all reside outside the state of Florida. This leaves Aaron in a very vulnerable spot. Thankfully, he has a great support system of friends and family, as several people have asked how they can best help Aaron during this transition period.

That is where this fundraiser comes in. If anyone is able and willing, please donate here. Any funds received will go towards helping Aaron secure housing and transportation for the first couple of months while he seeks to find employment. Please know that Aaron is actively working towards becoming a productive member of society once again. Additionally, he is also looking to eventually regain custody of his two sons.

In our darkest hours, each of us has needed tangible help from those around us. As we approach this holiday season, our family is full of love and gratitude. May you all be blessed above and beyond for all of your love, prayers, and support during this time.